As concerns mount about the potential for community spread of the COVID-19 virus, Kittitas Valley Healthcare has opened a clinic on the hospital’s campus to address the issue directly.
KVH opened their coronavirus clinic Saturday in the former Valley Clinic building on the hospital’s campus. The clinic is a single-purpose facility designed to counsel, educate and test for the novel coronavirus.
The opening comes with optimal timing, as the Kittitas County Public Health Department issued an emergency declaration related to the virus Friday. On Monday, the KCPHD issued a press release stating the patient who tested presumptive positive for the virus is now a confirmed positive.
According to the release, the 67-year old patient’s health remains the same and continues to be in home isolation. As of Monday, the KCPHD is not requiring or recommending any event cancellations or closures but stated in the release that those recommendations or requirements could change at any time. The release continues that all close contacts of the patient have been notified, and that as investigations continue more contacts will be notified by the department. Close contacts of the patient notified by KCPHD must remain in isolation until test results are confirmed.
“We want to clarify that presumptive positive testing, which is the initial screening test, is accurate. Having a presumptive positive test result confirmed is essentially a formality,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “We are monitoring social media and response from our community, so we know that there was confusion around testing. Our goal is to continue to communicate and maintain the trust we strive for in Kittitas County.”
KVH CEO Julie Peterson said the clinic is a way the hospital can provide education to the public about the potential spread of the virus.
“We want an opportunity to talk to them about what the current public health guidelines are,” she said. “We want to minimize exposure as much as possible for folks, so one of the ideas was that we didn’t want people to have to walk all the way through the hospital back to the lab to get tested.”
As they anticipate a high volume of residents who are potentially seeking testing in the near future, Peterson said they needed a location at the hospital where they could accommodate those numbers.
“I think from the time we pulled the trigger, which was when Public Health declared an emergency in Kittitas County to opening our doors was about 24 hours,” she said. “Just an amazing turnaround. We’re using the old family medicine facility here, and it was just swarms of our materials management folks, IT, and we went to the staff and asked for staffing for it. I think within an hour, we were fully staffed to start seeing patients over there.”
The clinic opened on Saturday and saw 22 patients on the opening day and 22 on Sunday. By 11 a.m. Monday, the clinic had seen 25 patients. KVH Director of Quality Mandee Olsen said most of the people visiting the clinic had specific concerns about COVID-19.
“Some of them are symptomatic, some of them are not,” she said. “Some of them have concerns for contact with people. Others are just worried. We have not seen patients looking for flu vaccines, and that’s also not the intent of the clinic.”
Whether concerned parties call the clinic or visit in person, Olsen said the guidance being given to those individuals is that if they are not ill, they should stay home.
“If you’re not ill and you think you’ve contacted someone who is positive for coronavirus, testing is not indicated at that point,” she said. “You may actually have a negative result when that may not be true, so it’s important that we’re testing people who really do need to be tested.”
People who are symptomatic and may have had contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus are some of the factors Olsen said the clinic is examining as criteria for testing. She said some people who have come in have ended up having the common cold or influenza.
“That is some of the things they are looking at with the patients who are arriving there,” she said. “Is this really a concern for the novel coronavirus, or can we see that it’s something else.”
Testing for the virus is not conducted at KVH, but samples are collected and sent off-site. Olsen said they were told they should not expect results back on testing for 72 hours.
“We have actually seen results come back faster,” she said.
Olsen said it is important to people to know that the decision to test should not be taken lightly, due to the requirement that all who undergo testing for the virus must self-quarantine until they are notified of the result.
“In other counties, other health care organizations have explicitly put messages on their phones that say if you are ill but have no reason to think that you came in contact with someone who is positive for coronavirus, you should stay home,” she said. “You should stay home. Not even you should get tested for influenza or anything else, you should stay home and take care of yourself. If you do feel like you need treatment, it is good to call first and see if there may be something else that is the reason that you’re ill.”
Now that the clinic is open and seeing patients, Peterson said its continued operation will be volume-driven and will be assessed on a regular basis. She said the hospital will continue to work closely with the KCPHD as the issues surrounding the virus and its spread continue to evolve within the community.
“I think because of that, the residents of Kittitas County are really getting a solid and consistent message,” she said. “We don’t have a high level of panic. We don’t have swarms of the worried well that are coming to the hospital. We’re going to continue this service as long as it serves the purpose of helping to reduce exposures and educating the public.”