As Kittitas County continues to see exponential population growth, the county’s infrastructure must keep up with the changes. In response to the growing need for health care within the community, the county’s sole hospital network is fast-tracking a plan to meet that need.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare is currently in the bidding process for a robust expansion to their Ellensburg campus. According to SEPA documents filed with the city of Ellensburg, the project will include approximately 21,000 square feet of tenant improvements, as well as 9,500 square feet of interior upgrades. The project, which is expected to begin construction this fall, will expand surgery, materials management, and imaging departments at the hospital.
EXPEDITED PLANNING
KVH CEO Julie Petersen said the project was originally slated for 2027, and she said the decision to hasten the process came out of a need to meet rapid growth in the health care needs of the county’s residents.
“Volumes have increased to the point where we are having capacity issues in surgery,” she said.
“We decided it simply couldn’t wait at this point.”
KVH currently has four operating rooms, with one being housed in an area that isn’t adequately built for the purpose. Petersen said the expansion will provide a purpose-built fourth operating room, along with building out the needed support space for that department.
“Our surgery department relies very heavily on the pre-op area that they need, the post-anesthesia care unit, but also on central sterile,” she said. “The team of people that work behind the O.R.’s that sterilize all the equipment, all the instruments, all the prosthetics.”
Petersen said the expansion will also help accommodate the new specialists being brought into the health care system, including vascular and general surgery procedures. She said the planned expansion of the diagnostic imaging department is driven by the need to create redundancy within the hospital’s emergency department. As the hospital finishes its lab expansion project, Petersen said key redundancies were built into that expansion, so that if a key piece of equipment goes down, the hospital could still perform the needed tests for patients.
“Being the only hospital in Kittitas County, it’s very important that we have some of these redundancies,” she said.
Petersen said a prime example of the need for redundancy in diagnostic imaging is with the hospital’s use of CT scans. When EMS teams are bringing a stroke patient in for example, Petersen said the patient typically would be taken in on the stretcher straight back to CT. The hospital has to do routine maintenance on the machine, sometimes the machine is down, and the machine also has to be used for routine procedures that cannot be interrupted, such as interventional radiology.
“Anytime that CT is down, this hospital is on divert, and we all sit there with our fingers crossed hoping that we don’t have a stroke patient,” she said. “We can’t accept a stroke patient when our CT is not available to EMS, so patients who we suspect are having a stroke in that situation have to be diverted to another hospital. We’re the closest hospital, and time is brain.”
LOGISTICS OF GROWTH
Petersen said the hospital anticipates the project cost to be approximately $27 million. That cost includes every component of the expansion, including construction and necessary equipment for the departments.
“That’s an all-in cost,” she said. “In this environment, it’s interesting that our architects and their estimators are building inflation into that as well.”
Although funding for the project can come from a variety of sources, Petersen said it will depend on the stability of certain markets as fall approaches.
“The tax-exempt bond market, which is where we would go to borrow is really volatile right now,” she said. “Our finance folks are working with underwriters to keep an eye on the market. We have options. We can go to go to cash reserves for a portion of this, or we can finance it, but because of the strength of our balance sheet and operations, it really will be a board decision on how they will want to balance this between debt and cash.”
Petersen said the plan is slated to go to bid by October of this year and said construction would commence immediately. The SEPA documents provide a projected completion date of December 2023, saying approximately 250 employees will work in the expansion once complete. Although she said it is too early to say how many of those employees will be new hires, Petersen said the process will be a full court press by the hospital’s human resources department.
“The ability to staff this, given the existing workforce shortages and the struggle that we’re having with nurses and technicians was a long conversation that the (hospital commission) had,” she said. “It’ll be a combination of growing our own, anticipating and hiring. Right now, I don’t think anyone in health care is afraid of over hiring. If we can find a good solid qualified candidate, we’ll bring them on as soon as possible. The providers, in terms of the physicians and the surgeons that we’re working will not be impacted so much. It’s the critical clinical staff to support them.”
Looking into the future, Peterson said the expansion is designed to last for between 10 to 15 years of projected population growth within the community, saying that issue was one that each service director within the hospital weighed in on during the design phase. As the plans for the expansion continue to move forward, Petersen said the ability for the hospital to mobilize and expedite the project was made possible through a robust team effort across the organization.
“I think it’s something that a community hospital can do that a larger system cannot do,” she said. “It’s sort of what KVH is really good at, looking up and adjusting.”