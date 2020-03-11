As concerns about the potential for community spread of the novel coronavirus ramp up throughout the region, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and its staff are working to keep their operation running as smoothly as possible despite a mounting worldwide supply shortage.
The hospital opened a dedicated coronavirus clinic in the former Valley Clinic building Saturday, and is regularly analyzing operational protocol and maintaining clear lines of communication between the hospital, its staff, the community and various other stakeholders in the fight against the virus.
KVH Director of Quality Mandee Olsen explained that infection control and employee health is routine protocol that remains unchanged from the current outbreak.
“It is responsible for helping our clinicians identify potentially infections or reportable conditions to our local health departments,” she said. “This is an ongoing relationship we have, and we have conditions where a person will walk in the door. We don’t know that they have meningitis or E. coli or tuberculosis, and we have to quickly assess what their physical illness is, what procedures we’re doing and choose appropriate personal protective equipment to put on.”
Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Olsen said there have been times where staff didn’t have the correct protective gear on when they later learned a patient had an infectious disease. She said a protocol is in place for situations like that where they single out staff who were in contact with the patient in question and work with the public health department to ensure testing and medications are given to mitigate the potential spread.
“Fortunately, that doesn’t happen very often,” she said. “We’re choosing isolation, choosing personal protective equipment to wear depending on the patient condition and the procedures we’re doing. It’s something all our clinical staff do every day.”
Although Olsen said the current protocol isn’t out of the ordinary for hospital staff, she said they have taken some extraordinary measures in light of the current outbreak. On Jan. 30, she said the hospital had a patient they decided to test for COVID-19 and immediately initiated incident command as a result.
“We looked at our current isolation, (personal protective equipment) and testing procedures and said how do we incorporate this into the work we do,” she said. “How do we communicate this with our staff and make sure they are aware of how it fits with their current processes, make sure they feel comfortable and have the supplies we need.”
As a result, Olsen said the hospital went through what she described as a substantial process of reviewing its capabilities and inventory. In doing so, she said they revised their processes and communicated the changes to hospital staff in January to be able to prepare for the situation. She said a crucial component of the communication process is to have a fluid connection with county, state and federal health agencies on their protocol guidelines so the hospital can stay in compliance as conditions may change at any moment.
“Just last week, they changed the guidelines for isolation and personal protective equipment in the state of Washington based on the World Health Organization’s recommendations,” she said. “We had to go and quickly revise with our staff saying, ‘Hey, there’s been changes. We need to make sure all of you know what those changes are and if you have questions, we’re here for you.’”
PROTECTING VULNERABLE PATIENTS
KVH CEO Julie Peterson explained the hospital takes care of patients in four different settings, those being the emergency department, the hospital’s general population, in ambulatory clinic settings and in the community through home health hospice, emergency medical services and geriatric nurse practitioners. She said the capacity point for the hospital is going to be its ability to manage ventilator-dependent patients. She said although the intensive care unit at KVH has seven ventilators, the recent closure of Astria Health Care in Yakima has resulted in a strain on inpatient capacity throughout the region.
“This is not a disease where hospitalization is sort of a go-to answer when someone tests positive, so the vast majority of patients who test positive are not going to require hospitalization,” she said. “But when I talk to hospital medicine or the emergency department physicians, their answer is it’s going to be those ventilator-dependent patients where we’re going to find our capacity pushed, and that is true for (other) hospitals.”
As the situation evolves, Peterson said communication with hospital staff is paramount, and that the hospital continues to keep clear channels open with every employee on a daily basis.
“Every day as we update incident command, we are being totally transparent with our employees,” she said. “We send out an all-employee update on incident command and then follow it up with any information we’ve received. Knowing that we have 650 of the most highly trained medical professionals in the county working here, we are very deliberately using them to help support our messaging and make sure we get the facts out there.”
Along with fluid communication within the hospital, Peterson said the partnerships the hospital maintains with stakeholders in the community including the Kittitas County Public Health Department, Central Washington University, county school districts and first responders has been vital to the situation.
“This is one of the things we do really well is partner and collaborate and take care of our community,” she said. “It’s been a real exercise in leaning on one another’s strength.”
SUPPLY LEVELS
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Olsen said there has been a global shortage on personal protective equipment, and it’s something she said the hospital has been keeping a close eye on.
“We’ve been monitoring usage and messaging to staff about what the global situation is,” she said. “At this point we are at what we would consider a critical state of supplies for personal protective equipment. We’re doing messaging with the community, reminding them that this isn’t a situation where there’s a lot of news coverage where you see communities walking around people masked. And that’s not the point of a surgical mask. The surgical mask is meant to protect the people in immediate close proximity who are providing care to those patients who are ill.”
Olsen said the hospital’s materials management team is working closely with the state’s regional emergency preparedness coalition to secure necessary supplies, and that the hospital is conserving its supplies and using them wisely as necessary.
Although the hospital strives to make personal protective equipment such as surgical masks available for both patients and visitors, KVH Director of Materials Management Morgan Anderson said there have been incidents of people taking multiple masks from personal protective equipment stations located in the hallways of the hospital.
“That’s creating a bigger shortage,” she said. “What they don’t understand is by doing that, they’re depleting the stock we have available for our patients that are actually sick and for our staff who are treating sick patients.”
Anderson said the hospital has placed signs on the stations asking that people only take one mask in an attempt to remind them that taking more than one depletes what is currently a critical resource.
“You can’t just not have masks out for the public,” she said. “We just have to make sure that we’re monitoring how many are going out the door.”
Although the hospital is experiencing shortages across the spectrum of personal protective gear, Anderson said the surgical masks are in particular demand among local residents.
“We have had lots of people come to the hospital just asking for supplies,” she said. “We are on a very strict allocation. Every vendor we work with is either out of stock, backordered or on an allocation for existing customers. Everything we are ordering is basically whatever we can get our hands on. Most of what we have now is a substitute to our standard supplies, and we’re just trying to bring in what we can to make sure that our staff is protected.”
As the majority of the personal protective equipment is produced in China, Anderson said she anticipates the supply situation to continue to decline as the virus continues to spread through communities.
“Everything that is being manufactured is staying in China for their own population, so it’s getting harder and harder for even our vendors to get their hands on things,” she said. We are not in a position to be able to support the community with their needs, because we really need to make sure we have supplies available for the hospital.”