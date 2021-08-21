As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads throughout the state and nation, it is all hands on deck at regional hospitals, and Kittitas Valley Healthcare is struggling to keep those hands around.
In a Thursday presentation to the Kittitas County Board of Health, KVH CEO Julie Peterson said that health care providers have been leaving their professions behind in record numbers over the past year and said that the ones who remain are increasingly reluctant to pick up additional shifts on top of their already grueling schedule.
As of Thursday morning, Peterson reported nine patients in the emergency department at KVH, three of the patients having been in the department for close to 24 hours. She said the hospital was planning on admitting two of the patients and transferring three patients to other facilities when they can find room for them.
“They range in everything from the typical higher level of care that we look for in our stroke patients, cardiac patients and traumas,” she said. “It also includes the behavioral health patients and altered mental state patients that we have.”
In talks with Nursing and Emergency Services Director Dede Utley, Peterson said the situation in the department is that they are one nurse away from crisis, with the staffing matrix in the department having 52 12-hour shift holes in it.
“Patients in Kittitas County are having to wait much longer to be treated,” Peterson said. “They are being boarded in our emergency departments. Patients who require a higher level of care are being admitted to our critical care unit, and then they are waiting four and five days to find a bed on the west side of the mountains or in one of our referral centers.”
As of Wednesday night, Peterson said she was informed that Yakima Memorial had no available beds, and said the situation is similar at hospitals on the West Side such as Overlake and Evergreen.
“The waiting list at Harborview, the only level one trauma center in the state has routinely been between 40 and 50 patients,” Peterson said.
For those who weren’t already aware of the logistics related to hospital transfers, Peterson explained that hospitals across the state are extremely interdependent. In a Thursday morning conversation with the director of the Washington Medical Coordination Center, she was informed that in the week ending Aug. 16, the center handled 127 requests, compared to an average of approximately 40 requests per week.
“They were able to complete only 41 of those 127 requests,” Peterson said. “Close to 60% of the requests they get for assistance comes from essentially the east side of the mountains.”
In the region that encompasses the eastern half of the state, Peterson said hospitals reported 66 times where they had no staffed med surge and ICU beds for the week ending Aug. 17.
“This is not a PPE crisis,” she said. “This is not a crisis of physical beds. This is a staffing crisis.”
Peterson explained that the metrics reported from the WMCC is especially damning, due to their position on the hospital logistics chain.
“The WMCC is the organization of last resort when it comes to transfers,” Peterson said. “When hospitals throughout the state have called all of their regular referral centers and there are no beds available, they call WMCC for help.”
As of Thursday morning, Peterson said the WMCC reported 1,240 COVID-positive patients in Washington state hospital beds, 152 of those patients on ventilators.
“The previous peak for COVID admissions was 1,150, and that was back in December 2020,” Peterson said. “WMCC reports that in excess of 95% of the patients who are COVID-positive in hospital beds today are unvaccinated. The point is that the rapid rise in COVID admissions in hospitals around the state isn’t just a COVID problem. It’s an all-patient problem.”
Because patient numbers are down slightly in the KVH critical care unit and med surge as of Thursday morning, Peterson said in her report that staff members are anticipating that they will receive a call from WMCC looking to place patients from some smaller hospitals within KVH.
“Washington state hospitals have been working very closely together to make sure that we’re maximizing staff and creating as much capacity as we possibly can,” she said.
With the announcement of Gov. Inslee’s statewide mandate for health care workers to be fully vaccinated against the disease, Peterson said KVH has an entirely fresh set of challenges in front of it moving forward into fall.
“It is going to impact every single member of our workforce,” she said. “Both our medical staff and all of our contracted labor. We at KVH have identified 163 individuals whose vaccine status we cannot verify. If they have not complied with the vaccine mandate by Oct. 18, they will no longer meet our conditions of employment and they will be terminated.”
Out of the 163 employees in question, Peterson said they have no idea whether those employees will choose to receive vaccinations, seek a medical or religious exemption, or simply terminate. She said the hospital will begin written communication with those staff members Friday. She said the clock is ticking down to Oct. 4, because all the staff members in question must receive either the Johnson & Johnson or the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna before Oct. 4 in order to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
“Our staffing issues that that we have right now, not only in our hospital but in every hospital and health care provider in the state are about to get more severe,” Peterson said. “That includes our long-term care facilities who are covered by this mandate, and long-term care is critical to this process, because we need the opportunity to transfer patients out of the hospital back to long term care facilities so we can clear up those beds and free up the staff.”