top story Kittitas Valley Healthcare works to juggle staffing, occupancy challenges By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Jan 11, 2022 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite a slew of challenges to overcome, Kittitas County’s health care providers are forging ahead to continue to provide resources for their patients while also taking care of their own employees.Along with working on solutions to prevent burnout among hospital employees, Kittitas Valley Healthcare has been experiencing an uptick in the time patients stay in the emergency department for a variety of symptoms, many of which aren’t directly related to the pandemic.“A couple of years ago, we would have said that a typical volume in our emergency department was between 30 and 35 patients in a 24-hour period,” KVH CEO Julie Petersen said of the current trend. “We’ve clearly hit the 40-patient mark, so our baseline has increased a little bit and stuck there.” The element Petersen said is significant in that metric increase is that the issues patients are being seen for in the emergency department are far more acute now than they were a couple of years ago.“People hear a lot about using urgent care instead of the emergency department and not overusing the emergency department,” she said. “The patients we are seeing in our emergency department need to be there.”Petersen said the patients being seen in the emergency department have issues including chest pains, strokes, trauma, and respiratory distress.“There’s no place else for these patients to go,” she said. “Because of that, the length of stay has increased.”Along with the increase of patients in the emergency department over a 24-hour period, Petersen said an added complication is that the patients are staying longer due to the acuteness of their issues. Compared to average stay of 2.5 hours two years ago, she said patients often stay in the department for anywhere between four and six hours.“Nothing has changed about our ability to transfer patients,” she said of the ongoing logistical crunch seen throughout the pandemic. “It is still almost impossible on some days to take those patients that we would like to see at a higher level of care at the University of Washington or Harborview. They are just slammed.”As a result of the lack of transfer options, Petersen said KVH is seeing a higher level of admissions into the hospital from their own emergency department.“We’re keeping patients that we typically would have transferred, because there’s nowhere for them to go,” she said.Petersen said patients experiencing mental health crises continue to be some of the longest stay durations within the emergency department, as hospital staff scour the state for inpatient beds and resources at other facilities for those patients.HANGING IN THERE“We are not in crisis staffing, but we also have absolutely no bench strength,” Petersen said of the current staffing situation at KVH. “Day to day, shift to shift, people are stepping up. As I’ve said before, we rely on an exceptional relationship with the Washington State Nurses Association and with the Teamsters. We have been at the table with our unions all along.”Petersen said the hospital is incentivizing in-house nurses and staff members to pick up extra shifts, and she said the organization has seen success with that strategy. Despite the success, she said it has its limits. “We only want to ask our staff to do that for so long,” she said. “As we are looking at heavier patient loads, as well as more acute patients, our staff are working extra shifts. We don’t need to be burning our own staff out.”Petersen said the incentives were introduced in the fourth quarter of 2021, and she anticipates future talks with the unions regarding how to maintain the current structure in order to support staff members.“We know our staff is exhausted, and I think our staff knows we are doing absolutely everything we can to support them,” she said.HANDLING OMICRONAlthough positive COVID cases are spiking throughout the county on par with national trends, Petersen said the cases the hospital is seeing are less severe in symptoms compared to variants prior to omicron. She said the increase in vaccinations throughout the community has also likely contributed to the lessened impact on the local health care system.“I’m not speaking from a Kittitas County perspective, but we know patients who are vaccinated and boosted, even if they have a breakthrough infection with omicron, it’s much milder,” she said. “It’s far less severe, and they are far less likely to be admitted to the hospital.”As of last Wednesday, Petersen said the emergency room had three COVID-positive patients out of a total of 16 patients in the department.“Our trend has been what everyone else’s has been in that the ones who are the most vulnerable are the ones that aren’t vaccinated,” she said.Although Petersen said hospitals in other parts of the country are experiencing high COVID patient numbers in their emergency departments, she said that is often because it is because they have no other options.“The only place they can go to get tested reliably is the emergency department,” she said. “The doctors offices are slammed. There aren’t other testing sites, so they are going to the emergency department with respiratory problems know they’ll get that COVID test.”In Kittitas County, Petersen said residents have an invaluable asset in the dedicated COVID clinic on the KVH campus that has been operating nonstop throughout the pandemic.“Kittitas County residents know they can go there every day to get that testing instead,” she said.When patients do come into the emergency department with COVID symptoms, Petersen said staff are often able to send patients home with the resources they need to cope with their illness. She said the hospital acquired oxygen concentrators using FEMA funding, and patients can take those home with them.Along with helping patients cope with their symptoms at home, relieving the burden on both bed space and keeping staffing levels below crisis stage, Petersen said the Kittitas County Public Health Department and the Kittitas County Health Network have been working tirelessly to provide resources and support to the patients who do test positive.“I don’t know of other public health districts that are calling all the positives and reassuring them,” she said. “We have a lot of people reaching out to people who would otherwise be stranded and on their own with these symptoms. They help them understand what’s going on and when the right time is to come into the hospital, as well as understanding the course of the disease.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. 