As protocols of all businesses shift to fit social distancing guidelines, Kittitas Valley Healthcare is working to ensure people are safely treated for their everyday medical needs.
Along with operating their COVID-19 clinic, the hospital is working to accommodate certain procedures across their nine other clinics while keeping the sick separated from the well.
KVH Chief of Operations Carrie Barr explained that even though each clinic specializes in different kinds of care, each clinic maintains the same rigorous safety standards.
“Our purpose every day, regardless of a pandemic is to keep our patients and staff safe,” she said. “We never forget that we are caring for our friends, our families and our community members.”
Barr said they are postponing annual wellness visits unless vaccinations are needed. For children who do need vaccinations through the pediatric clinic, she said they are being administered in the parking lot.
“We’re actually finding that to be a quite clever way of keeping the kids still while they’re getting their vaccinations,” she said.
At-risk populations who need vaccinations are also receiving them in their cars during the pandemic. Barr said at-risk populations are also receiving other services in their cars, such as doing finger prick blood tests for anticoagulation medicine levels.
“That can generally be older populations, so that’s why it’s essential that we keep them in their vehicles and come out to them to provide care in the parking lot,” she said. “Doing these types of testing in the parking lot, we can reduce our personal protective equipment usage because we’re not in a confined area.”
Barr said clinics within the hospital are also utilizing location and scheduling procedures to separate sick patients from those who are well. For example, the pediatrics clinic is scheduling its wellness visits in the morning and its sick visits in the afternoon. Barr said other clinics on campus are utilizing separate entrances for sick and well patients.
“We’re really just having to monitor and adjust based on the different demographics,” she said.
WAITING ROOM IMPACTS
Waiting room usage is also being reduced by having patients call when they arrive in the parking lot. Barr said registration is being conducted via telephone prior to appointments, which also helps cut down waiting time inside the clinic.
“We can call them and tell them their room is ready,” she said. “We have them come in and take them right back to a room.”
For those who do have to utilize waiting rooms within the clinics, Barr said seating has been removed to ensure social distancing procedures. She said people who bring patients in for care are being asked to stay in their vehicles as opposed to coming in and waiting inside the building. Masks are also being provided for everyone who enters the clinics.
“We’ve also placed markers at the front desks for where to stand, much like you’ve found at grocery stores and retail shops,” she said. “This is helpful for people who have come in to ask other questions and who may be chatting with the front desk but don’t call ahead.”
Instead of sending out the traditional automated calls to confirm appointments at the various clinics, Barr said patients are being called directly by staff members to explain the changes in protocol surrounding their appointments. Clinics are still offering acute and emergency care for patients, and for those who have a need for medical services that don’t require physical contact, Barr said the clinics are utilizing telehealth services.
“What’s really fantastic about this is that there has been some sort of longstanding thinking about particularly our internal medicine demographic or our elderly demographic where people have thought they wouldn’t be receptive to this type of technology,” she said. “We’re finding that they are very comfortable with it. We just have a very intelligent population here in Kittitas County.”
For patients who require physical medical services that aren’t time sensitive, Barr said clinics have been working to reschedule them towards May in order to keep both patients and staff safe and healthy while the community continues to flatten the curve during the pandemic. As the curve continues to flatten, Barr said the physical connections patients have with their healthcare providers will become a reality again in the future.
“We’re really looking forward to resuming our care for our patients in May,” she said. “We will be contacting these folks in the next few days to get them back on the schedule, and frankly we just miss them, and we look forward to serving our community in person again.”