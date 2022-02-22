The two-week trial of Kallee Knudson ended Friday afternoon with the former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office records employee being found guilty on all charges, except for the charge of first-degree attempted murder.
According to court officials, Knudson was found guilty of first-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts first-degree criminal solicitation to commit assault, two counts first-degree criminal solicitation to commit kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, residential burglary, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, false claims or proof, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Knudson was accused of hiring someone to tie up Janie Commeree and drug her. She would then send messages using Commeree’s phone that would ruin her reputation. The murder charge was added because the prosecution believed Knudson was going to use a lethal amount of Oxycodone to drug Commeree. The prosecution stated that when she was arrested, she had enough Oxycodone on her person for a lethal dose with more in her car.
The prosecution said that Knudson was jealous of how close Commeree was getting with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Avey, and wanted to ruin her reputation and end her life.
Although her attorney said during his opening argument that Knudson would testify, she did not testify and her attorney did not call any other witnesses.
According to the county clerk’s office, Knudson will be sentenced on March 11.