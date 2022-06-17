Officer Monte Wallace with the Kittitas Police Department is in good health after being attacked by a suspect on June 14, and is expected to return to work by the end of the month.
According to KSD Police Chief Aaron Nelson, Wallace was struck in the face with a coffee mug, which broke on impact; he was then struck a few more times with the shattered cup.
Nelson said Wallace was sent to Kittitas Valley Healthcare, but was released later that day and is recovering at home.
“He is doing great and is in great spirits,” Nelson said. “He is currently on medical leave and is recuperating.”
Nelson said the suspect has been apprehended and taken to the Kittitas County Corrections Center. According to the Chief, he and Wallace went to the suspect’s home after the suspect had made homicidal statements, threatening the lives of others. The altercation occurred at around noon on June 14.
The officers knew the suspect previously and knew the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Nelson reportedly spoke with the suspect for about half an hour in his driveway, trying to convince him to come in voluntarily. After a while, the suspect said he wanted to leave, and tried to get in his car. Wallace attempted to detain him, which started the fight.
“A majority of our calls have some sort of mental health component,” Nelson said. “It’s the bulk of the calls that all law enforcement across the country has to deal with.”
Nelson said the case has been transferred to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office to remove a conflict of interests with KPD.