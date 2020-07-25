Community health leaders including Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Petersen, KVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin and Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson threw their support behind Central Washington University’s plan to reopen the university on Sept. 9.
The board of trustees formally endorsed the plan Friday.
Additional tweaks have been made since the last public discussion, including capping students who live on campus at 1,800, guaranteeing every room stays single occupancy.
“I think we have done all we can do to create a truly a state-of-the-art plan,” said CWU president Jim Gaudino. “It’s bench marked against CDC guidelines, the Boston Consulting Group guidelines (hired by public universities in Washington state) and the state guidelines.”
The plan was also heavily reviewed and vetted by Larson, who has been working closely with CWU since March when he helped make the tough decision not to allow students on campus during spring quarter.
“I think it’s an excellent plan,” Larson said. “It holds up to any plan I’ve seen with regards to the work that’s been done.”
Despite the glowing review, Larson said there are still holes, including the ability to have rapid testing for students. Currently, the turnaround time for test results is 24-36 hours. Larson said he would prefer to have that be as short as an hour.
Martin said KVH is not worried about having enough beds for students, rather is worried about havnig enough beds for more vulnerable populations that students could infect, like faculty and staff.
Martin said initial state guidance warned hospitals should be preparing to operate at 350% capacity. KVH has redesigned its workflows to move from 25 beds to a maximum of 61 beds, and expanded its ventilators from six to 12.
“Our role is to support public health and to take care of the people who don’t listen to public health,” Martin said. “People who are at lowest risk for serious disease, aren’t doing as much to protect those at higher risk.”
Petersen said the KVH pop-up COVID testing clinic will be available to any community member or CWU student or employee, seven days a week, and the clinic is willing to support CWU in any kind of testing format that it needs.
“As far as those strategies for testing, public health knows we’ll pick up the phone,” Petersen said.
Gaudino, Martin, Larson and Petersen all agreed student behavior was the one wildcard that will be almost impossible to account for. Larson said he’s encouraged by the lessons learned after an outbreak at an athletic graduation party in June, but said he thinks other groups will probably have to learn similar lessons before they change their behavior.
“I don’t expect outbreaks to happen in the weight room,” Larson said. “They learned what happens… My expectation is other people have yet to learn that lesson. The safety plans are good, but this is still a big unknown piece.”