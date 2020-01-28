Vibrance, color, tone, shape, the theater of the mind can take the body to places of comfort through a visual experience, thus lighting the heart, lightening the load people in pain are forced to bear.
Just the fact that placebos are sometimes prescribed for the psychological benefit would imply healing through the power of the mind is a centuries old practice.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare is about to launch something far better than a sugar pill and its affect will bring a sense of relief to not only the patient, but the human spirit of all who enter its new facility at 100 E. Jackson Street.
The KVH Medical Arts Center will combine the physical practice of healing with the joyful power of art, enlisting the services of 22 local and regional artists to, not only to decorate the new facility, but to jump-start the road to recovery.
“I thought the idea of (utilizing artwork as a power of healing) was pretty amazing,” director of materials management Morgan Anderson said. “Art comes in so many different forms whether it be music, movement, pictures — it could be anything.
“So to be able to introduce our community avant-garde, it really makes us proud of the project we’re working on. We strongly support the idea that these healing arts are going to be extremely helpful.”
KVH is bringing together artists from all mediums to provide their artwork for clinic areas, the building’s atrium and the building exterior. In all, they are 22 different artists involved.
The work on display will include locals like Don O’Connor, Andrea Paris, Mindy Siks, Austin Smith, Debbie Young, Roxanne Allen, Drew Liedtke of Ellensburg. It will take on a regional perspective with the work of Tammy Brack Richardson and Don Wolterstorff of Yakima. Melissa Misoda (Seattle area) and Charles Loomis Lighting (Kirkland), as well as Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s own, physician assistant Dena Mahre (Mahre Metal Design, Yakima) add their perspective.
As the construction crews worked on several levels throughout the three-story facility, it was as if history were being built from the ground up. Ellensburg has its historic downtown district, and soon it will feature a complex that is one part healthcare and one part art gallery, and a 100 percent combination of the healing properties of both.
“It’s very exciting to see what we’ve done and include the art community to this building,” KVH community relations director Michele Wurl said. “I am so grateful of the board’s vision on this. We didn’t just look at slides or go to galleries, we invited them here to see the space and the light and ask what would work together, what was the best use of space.
“It was like bringing them in to look at the canvas before they began. We will even have an area in Pediatrics where we’ll let the kids draw and create their own art.”
Mind over matter has been a part of the healing process for centuries, Mitchell Rhodes said.
“When you look as something, it engages your brain and excites the senses and helps you feel better,” he said. “To bring in something that helps patients feel better helps them heal better physically and speeds up the process. That’s what makes this project so exciting.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare intends to move its Women’s Health into its new home on the second floor Feb. 20 and continue bringing departments over throughout March. The Medical Arts Center public open house is scheduled on April 16 and it will host Business After Hours later that night.