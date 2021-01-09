He’s quick with a joke, likes to make people laugh.
He comes from the generation where radio personalities played advertising carts that looked like an 8-track tape, when if you got caught in the booth needing to use the restroom facilities you put on a particularly long track so you could run down the hall and get back before the song was over.
KXLE on-air personality Steve Scellick has seen the industry go from spinning vinyl to compact discs to computer generated music in the 30 years he’s been in business.
He’s been the voice of Country Western music in Ellensburg, running through town on two separate occasions, starting once in 1991 and again in 1996. On Christmas Eve 2020 he bid a fond adieu and slipped off into a well-deserved retirement.
“I consider myself an entertainer. I would play the music and interact in between,” Scellick said. “There is inter-community involvement with promotions and events and that was enjoyable.
“I never talked politics, tended to keep things light.”
The small town market demands meeting the musical needs of the faithful followers, providing news and weather reports. In essence, being the guy people go to be informed, and better still, entertained.
Accountability is everything, KXLE station manager Brad Tacher said.
“I think at the end of each day Steve gave people a thought to think about,” Tacher said. “The most important thing in people’s lives is entertainment and our job is to entertain people with humor or music or a combination of both.
“He had the ability to leave people with a smile, and if you can do that, I would say we’re doing our job.”
Like everything, the music industry has evolved and changed over the course of time, whether it’s the artists or the way the music is presented or better still, the way it’s delivered on air. Corporations control the delivery, what gets played, how it gets played for better marketability.
Even with all that, Scellick made it personal, made it fun, keeping his finger on the pulse of the community.
“It was like on-the-job training,” he said. “In the beginning I would imitate someone that I admired until I could develop my own style. That’s what everybody does.
“In the last years, I got pretty laid back and tried to interject some humor,” Scellick said. “I don’t talk politics. I found that something would come in and I’d feel the need to put it out there right away, only to find out it’d been on Twitter for the past 12 hours. Social media changed things and began to take over the news cycle.”
He probably won’t miss getting to the station before sun up or the grind of putting out advertisements for two radio stations. But he will enjoy having more time to spend with his wife, Gail.
They are already doing some weekend stuff and taking a trip over to Grant County to spend time in Ephrata. Makes you wonder what the music man has on his stereo doesn’t it?