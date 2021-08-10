The lamb being donated for the Kittitas County 4-H Endowment Trust Fund this year has been donated and raised by McKenzie Basterrechea.
Basterrechea said it’s uncommon for the person who donates the animal to also be the one who raises it, but she raises lambs and wanted to give back to the organization that she has been a part of for half her life, so she decided to step up.
“It’s my last year (with 4-H) and the Kittitas 4-H has always done so much for me. I have been involved a lot and always had their support so I thought, going out and leaving, this would be the best thing to do,” Basterrechea said. “To raise a lamb, one of my own, and be able to sell it and make them some money, to thank them for all they have done for me.”
Basterrechea didn’t name the lamb that will be donated, but she is still close with it. She has been raising lambs since 2016, and this lamb is one of the first to be artificially inseminated, and she bottle fed him from birth because his mother died.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for animals, and I want to make them their best,” she said.
She picked the lamb to be the Endowment Trust Fund (ETF) animal because she raising him took a lot of work, and he is a good looking animal. When people see him she wants them to think about how pretty he is, and that she didn’t just pick a random lamb.
She has been raising lambs since 2016, but hasn’t donated for the ETF before because the animal changes each year, and 4-H hasn’t picked a lamb as the animals in the last four years.
Basterrechea is 18, has now left 4-H and will soon be leaving Ellensburg. She will be traveling to Kentucky to study animal science.
The ETF animal donation is important to 4-H each year because the animal is auctioned for almost 20 times the average price. This is because the animal is being sold to help fund 4-H, and people want to donate.
The feed for the endowment animal was donated by Old Mill, which has a history of donating feed for the ETF animal. Last year, the auction occurred online due to the pandemic. This year however, the auction will be in-person at the Kittitas County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.