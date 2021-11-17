Large stones honoring armed services dedicated in Ellensburg Sunday By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 A series of stones dedicated to the United States Armed Forces were recently placed along the Circle the City trail in northeast Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Community members pose at the dedication for a series of stones honoring armed service members Sunday. Contributed A stone dedicated to the United States Air Force sits along the Circle the City trail system in northeast Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A stone dedicated to the United States Coast Guard sits along the Circle the City trail system in northeast Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A stone dedicated to the United States Space Force sits along the Circle the City trail system in northeast Ellensburg. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County residents now have a prominent reminder of the sacrifices made by armed service members, and it came from the hard work and fundraising efforts of residents who wanted to recognize the hard work done to protect our country.A series of six large stones, each one recognizing a branch of the United States Armed Forces was dedicated Sunday in northeast Ellensburg. The stones are placed along the Circle the City trail system near North Alder Park. The project, which cost approximately $15,000 was funded in part by a matching grant secured by the Morning Rotary Club, with the rest coming from fundraising activities by the club.“It was a great event,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said of the dedication. “It wasn’t a formal thing. We didn’t have an agenda or anything. We basically just invited local veterans and the folks who were involved in the project.” Myers said the project has been in the works for a couple years. Although Rotary conducts multiple smaller-scale service projects each year, Myers said they plan for at least one large one each year.“We were able to obtain a matching grant from Rotary International,” he said. “That’s what allowed us to get this done this year.”In order to raise the funds to match the grant, Myers said the club worked with the Downtown and Noon Rotary clubs to put on various fundraisers to get the project going.“It was surprisingly easy to raise those funds,” he said. “People were very eager to give and support the project once they heard about it.”Myers stressed that the six stones are not intended to be memorials, but instead are there to recognize and support the military branches and those who both serve and have served within them, highlighting the sacrifices they have made to protect our nation. “The thing about the military is that even though we average 6,000 to 8,000 suicides a year from our returning military personnel, we have countless military personnel coming home different than how they were when they went away, both physically and psychologically,” he said. “Our military still shows up. They always show up, and they are always the front line to protect our freedoms and our country, regardless of the cost. This isn’t a memorial, but instead it’s for support and awareness, if you will, for all that our military does for us.”With the size of the stones used in the project, Myers said the goal was to provide a source of support and awareness that was both substantial and visible to residents. Along with the Rotarian efforts, Myers said the project couldn’t have been done without the help from the city of Ellensburg.“Without the city, we couldn’t have been able to accomplish this,” he said. “We had a lot of support from them, and it was great to see Bruce Tabb at the dedication.”As the stones have been placed, Myers said he has been encouraged by the reception of the monuments.“We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback from our veterans and from our ROTC,” he said. “This is a community that appreciates and supports our military veterans, and they have for as long as I have known. That military support has never wavered.”As a veteran himself, Myers said that support is tangibly felt throughout the community on a regular basis.“The only word I can think of is humbling,” he said. “I’ve never met a veteran that was looking for recognition, and they never have to ask for it. The community is always supportive, and it’s every piece of this community. It’s the businesses, the government, the citizens. It’s a humbling thing and it makes you appreciate this community.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Nov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringNov. 12 blotter: Abandoned farm animalsFortier, Kennedy-Colson, Philip and Zimmerman sign letters of intentSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter