Kittitas County residents came out in numbers to show support for their veterans as Shree’s Travel Plaza off Interstate 90 in Thorp hosted a Veteran’s Day celebration with its new addition to the store, the largest American flag in Washington.
The flag was so large, the Saini family who owned the Plaza asked the crowd for about 50 volunteers to hold it while it was raised. Americans of all shapes and sizes, from older veterans to young children, arms outstretched above their head, held the flag while it was raised up the 160-foot flag pole.
“It shows you what this country is about. Not politics. Not money. It’s about the people,” said Vietnam veteran Mike Baker, who was attending the ceremony with his wife, Shirley. “I’ve been crying since I got here. It’s so amazing, this isn’t a global celebration, it’s right here in our small town. It’s wonderful.”
There were many speakers during the celebration, including World War II veteran Dee Eberhart, who talked about his time during the war, and told the crowd that this day was in celebration of all veterans, not just the people in attendance.
Other speakers included local government officials, veteran and Thorp school superintendent Andrew Perkins and Miss World America winner Alissa Anderegg, who came from New York to visit Ellensburg.
Anderegg learned about this event from Shree Siani, who took part in Miss World America as Miss Washington, and who was selected as “Miss World America Beauty with a Purpose National Ambassador.” The plaza is named after Shree Saini, and her family added the 80 feet wide by 40 feet tall flag to the plaza.
Dave Ruckhaber and his wife, Betty, were also in attendance. Dave served in the Navy from 1959 to 1963, which was during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Ruckhabers are local residents and historians who specialize in WWII and the Korean War. They were in attendance dressed official WWII uniforms.
Dave was wearing the uniform that belonged to Betty’s uncle, a man named Lloyd Leland who flew B-17 bombers over Europe from 1942-45. Betty was dressed in an enlisted nurse’s uniform from the Pacific Theater.
“We dress in this uniform to honor his (Uncle Leland’s) service,” Dave said. “The uniform my wife has is to honor the women who wore it in the service.”