Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz will seek re-election to her Commissioner District 2 seat, according to a news release.
Osiadacz was first appointed in April 2016, and then later that November elected to serve a four-year term as Kittitas County Commissioner
In the release, Osiadacz writes about the current conditions with the county, country and world battling the COVID-19, and emphasizes the need for having someone with a track record of making decisions in office.
Osiadacz said she currently working with community members to “flatten the curve” and be socially responsible while working with economic partners to support small businesses. Kittitas County is developing plans that will lessen the financial impact in our community.
Over the past four year, Osiadacz said efforts she has worked to support include:
n Securing all water needed to fulfill back mitigation requirements from the Department of Ecology.
n Providing a resource for water to junior water right holders during drought years.
n Revising Kittitas County Code to provide clear direction for the sighting of commercial solar facilities while maintaining prime farmland.
n Addressing equity concerns for small businesses and non-profits through the establishment of Microgrants for Lodging Tax funds.
n Addressing the Wildland Urban Interface Code through a stakeholder group made up of members from the fire and building communities. This resulted in code which provides for safer communities that takes into account common sense so homeowners aren’t burdened and comply with the code.
n Providing a voice for Kittitas County at the state level. Osiadacz continues to serve on the Legislative Steering Committee working out of Olympia representing Kittitas County to address major issues such as forest health, Secure Rural Schools funding, advocating against unfunded mandates, and testifying against legislation that restricts our ability to thrive in rural communities.
n Investing in a Long Range Planner to work with the County and community to help predict and guide development over the next 20- 50 years.
n Bringing on a Director of Airport Operations for Bowers field to manage the operations and build a plan to better utilize the county’s commercial and industrial space for business development.
n Increasing government transparency by livestreaming and archiving Commissioner meetings, as well as communicating in multiple forums by initiating the Kittitas County Board of Commissions Facebook page.
Osiadacz has lived in Kittitas County for 28 years moving to Hyak at Snoqualmie Pass at age 11. While attending college in Ellensburg, she met her husband, a fifth generation to the Roslyn area. After graduation she moved to Roslyn and has lived there ever since.