A plan that has been years in the making is finally coming to fruition this summer, providing both parents and children an exciting choice for summer day activities.
Lazy F Camp and Retreat will be hosting summer day programs starting next week. The day camp program offers parents to sign their children up for individual weeks, or the entire 11-week session if they prefer.
“We’ve been doing overnight camps for almost 70 years,” Lazy F Program Director Alex Tidwell. “We’re pretty confident that our experience in that field will transfer over to this summer’s programs.”
Tidwell said the retreat realized there is a need for more summer camp options in the region, especially as children have been cooped up indoors during the pandemic.
“Although we’re getting back open in our county, having the opportunity to spend the whole summer around peers and have the experience in the canyon is exciting,” he said.
Tidwell said the summer day camp will be based around a foundation of outdoor recreation, with children spending less than 90 minutes a day inside. The only inside time he said they would be theoretically spending would be to eat lunch.
“Kids don’t spend a ton of time inside,” he said. “The older kids will eat outside, and it looks like with next week’s weather, most of the kids will be able to eat outside.”
Along with hiking, archery, and rock wall activities, Tidwell said each week will host a specific theme. Themes include wild west week, a patriotic Fourth of July week, and a week where camp attendees get to seek a canyon celebrity.
“We have a sasquatch that lives on the hill near camp,” he said. “His name is Morris, and he’s a cowboy. In week 10, we will be searching for Morris, the cowboy sasquatch.”
Although they are looking at shuttle ideas for future summers, Tidwell said pandemic restrictions still prevent the camp from offering that service this year. In lieu, he suggested parents work together for carpooling ideas.
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation,” he said. “If things change and we are able to offer a program that is a little more accommodating to everyone, we’ll make those changes as we are able to.”
Tidwell said the staff demographic for the summer camp program is unique in that the majority of them are education and recreation majors at Central Washington University.
“They’re very excited to host the program this year,” he said. “We’re very happy to have a locally based staff this year, all of whom are really excited to hang out with the kids. The staff are psyched for the summer.”
As the program gets ready to kick off, Tidwell said he is most excited to offer a new child care option to community parents, saying the lack of summer childc are in the area is a conversation he regularly has with parents.
“We’re excited to be able to provide an outdoor recreational option that doesn’t have the intensity of an overnight camp,” he said. “It is a little more casual, and it gives the kids an opportunity to make a new friend they may stay connected with once school starts in the fall.”
The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12, and Tidwell said the camp is currently at approximately 50% of capacity, with slots for the age 5 group filling up fast. Parents seeking to sign up for filled weeks can put their names on a waitlist. The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the camp wrapping up the Friday before Labor Day weekend. Each week costs $225 per child, and financial aid is available. More information about the program can be found at www.lazyfcamp.org/day-camp/program@lazyfcamp.org