There’s a lot of fun planned this summer up in the canyon.
After two especially rough years marked by the inability to hold the large group events that Lazy F Camp & Retreat Center has become known regionally for, the scenic property nestled deep in Manastash Canyon will finally begin to host a range of events again this summer.
For almost 70 years, the Methodist Church has operated the camp, giving everyone from children to couples getting married the opportunity to get away from the grind and get lost in nature. Despite being insulated by acres of wilderness, the camp couldn’t escape the public health risks put on society by the pandemic. As a result, events held at the camp over the past two years were scaled down and often limited to immediate family members.
As the pandemic has leveled off for the time being and public health restrictions have been scrapped, the camp is now a beehive of activity as camp staff members gear up for a return to a full schedule. It’s Program Director Mo Hampton’s first year at the camp, but she’s no stranger to the struggles imposed by the pandemic. Working at a camp in Idaho, she said the inability to hold large-scale events was rough. This year, she said she’s excited to be a part of the camp getting back up to speed.
About two weeks ago, the camp started its season with an outdoor school event, which will continue through May. The school offers local fifth-graders the ability to pivot to an outdoor classroom, providing a unique experience for the kids as they cap off their school year.
“They bring in their own curriculum,” Hampton said of the experience. “We incorporate ropes courses and our craft cabin for them.”
After the outdoor school concludes, Hampton said the big push will be to finish hiring and training staff for the season. As with many other workplaces, she said the camp is looking to bring on more counselors who will commit to living at the camp for the summer and be part of the team that helps facilitate the wide range of events on tap at the camp.
“We have about three-quarters of the staff we need,” she said. “Really having three or four more people would be excellent. Typically for counselors, we look for college-age students, but there’s really no age limit. We’re also hiring for kitchen staff and ropes course coordinators, as well as a camp nurse.”
Just like in a classroom, Hampton said the camp’s accreditation stipulates that there must be a specific camper-to-staff ratio, which is why they are looking to bring on more staff in anticipation of this summer’s schedule.
“We want to make sure there is adequate supervision for the amount of kids that we have,” she said. “More people around is always better.”
After the employees are geared up and ready to go, Hampton said the camp has a full slate of various types of retreats, weddings, and summer overnight and day camp events that will keep both staff and participants busy until the season ends in September. Although the schedule is daunting in scope compared to the slow summers of the pandemic, Hampton said she is ready for the challenge.
“We all thought it was going to be a gradual buildup back to where it was before the pandemic, but it’s just exploding,” she said of the upcoming summer schedule at the camp. “I’m excited to see how everything fits together here and how this place reaches out into so many different people’s lives.”