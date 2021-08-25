“Cultivating Civic Conversations About Race” is the title of the next Cultivating Civic Conversations seminar series sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas and Skagit counties, according to a news release from the organization.
Community members are invited to join this 11-week virtual discussion group beginning Sept. 8 through Nov. 17. The one-hour Zoom conversations will use Ijeoma Oluo’s book, “So You Want To Talk About Race,” as an anchor paired with content from over a 20 BIPOC authors, activists, scholars, and artists.
Course designer, Katherine Murphy, hopes that by the end of the session participants will “feel more confident about embarking on conversations about race inside their circle of family and friends.”
Cultivating Civic Conversations About Race meets on Zoom Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. from Sept. 8 through Nov. 17. Participants may attend either session. They also have the access to all course materials and a virtual discussion group through Sutra, an online conversation platform.