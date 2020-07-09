To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of women voting, a treasure hunt has been organized by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County. Participants have until Aug. 31 to find tags hidden across the county. Clues to each tag are posted on the League’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The hunt officially began July 1.
Prizes are gift certificates to local business across the county. People need only to download a “Treasure Hunt Log” from the League’s website to participate in the hunt.
To be eligible for a prize, participants need to find only one of the 20 tags. This was changed from finding all 20 because people have removed multiple tags from across Ellensburg.
The League has re-hidden the tags in different locations around town but is unsure who is doing it and why. Voter Services Chair, Charlie Sorenson knows it must be a person removing the tags because the painted rocks around each tag have also been removed. Some tags also have knitted messages that League members personally made that have also been removed.
“The entire installation of the tag, the yarn and the rocks are all gone,” Sorenson said. “We don’t know why. Some people must not be fans of democracy, or treasure hunts or, I don’t know. We hope there is still enough that people can have fun and learn about voting.”
The League asks people to let the League know if they find what might be a tag location that has items missing because the League can replace them.
The hunt is designed to teach people fun facts about the 19th Amendment, the League of Women Voters or voting in general. Each tag has a fun fact printed on the inside, for example, one tag says “The 19th Amendment passed by one vote.” Participants are required to copy the fact into their logbook in order to get credit for finding the tag.
Because of the removed tags, participants only need to find one tag to be eligible to win a prize but are encouraged to find them all if they want.
Six prize categories are available to those who seek a reward for their treasure hunt, three best hunter categories and three selfie categories. Best hunter, youngest hunter, oldest hunter, best selfie, best silly selfie and best team selfie.
To win a hunter prize, people need to submit their logbooks showing they have in fact found a tag. Their names will be entered into a drawing to decide who wins a prize. Multiple people can win a prize in the same category, and the league is still accepting prizes from any business interested.
Sorenson said they are still debating how to decide the winner of the best selfie competition, as they are not sure if they should continue a drawing or have it judged.
Over 100 people have already downloaded treasure hunt logs and there is no limit to the amount of people who can join.
“We hope people have fun and learn about democracy and learning about the 19th Amendment and that they support our local economy through the gift certificates (the prizes),” Sorenson said. “That is the takeaway we want from this, that’s what we want to have happen. People have fun and local businesses are supported. We hope people learn about the importance of voting in a democracy.”