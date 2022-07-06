Women are and have been an important part of American history, and the Kittitas County League of Women Voters want to highlight the woman who made an impact locally. The league is hosting a treasure hunt across Ellensburg, Cle Elum and Roslyn where people can find 15 host sites that have posters and information about the county’s influential women past and present.
“We all want to be good citizens, we all want to do our best to help our community and these are women who did that. If they can be a little inspirational to us, if they can provide a framework for us to become better citizens, be better volunteers and help our communities out, I think that would be wonderful,” said Kittitas County LWV Chairman of Program Committee Susan Kelleher. “I think it is just a really important thing for people to learn about these people and maybe act on it themselves.”
The “Democracy Rocks” treasure hunt has been a league annual tradition for two years, and was started by Kittitas County LWV President Charli Sorenson. According to Kelleher, the first-year hunt was Sorenson acting almost on her own, painting and hiding rocks around the county for people to find, this year LWV has gone all out to make the hunt better than ever.
There are 15 host sites across the county, eight in Ellensburg and seven in Cle Elum and Roslyn. Each site has a poster of the woman with a photo, a biography and a key fact. The key fact is important because writing it down in the hunt log is proof the site has been found. Hunt logs can be found on the Kittitas County League of Women Voters website https://kittitasleague.org/democracy-rocks-treasure-hunt/?amp=1, as well as detailed information on how to participate and constant clue updates every few days.
The clue updates are made by Sorenson in advance, so the closer to the end of the hunt on Labor Day Weekend, the more clues will be revealed. The clues lead hunters to the host site, where they will find the posters and the key fact, as well as a few painted rocks to keep with tradition.
There are going to be winners and prizes for the best competitors of the hunt, judged on five categories; youngest hunter, best hunter, best selfie (people are encouraged to take selfies with the posters), best hunt team and a written section on the log for which woman was the most inspirational to you and why.
“Anyone can do it … but we are really encouraging families to get involved,” Kelleher said. “Just educating themselves on these women I think is a key thing. I learned a lot just writing the biographies, I think it is very interesting to learn about these inspirational women in our community.”
Kelleher said they have a lot of prizes in the form of gift cards donated from many locations around the county, so they are currently unsure of how many winners from each category there will be.
When someone has finished their hunt log, they can send it to the LWV Kittitas County through email at info@kittitasleague.org or PO Box 331, Ellensburg WA 98926.