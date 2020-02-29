She was born in Berlin in a place the world called Nazi Germany. He was in the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Intelligence Service, during the Cold War.
With some of the most unusual of background circumstances, they took a leap of faith, during a Leap Year, defied reason, and found that love, does in fact, conquer all.
Jimmie and Sabine Applegate were engaged Feb. 29, 1960 in Berlin and married later that year. Saturday marks the 60th anniversary they engraved their rings on an engagement date to a marriage that has lasted six decades.
“We were so deeply in love, that we just knew. I had told her about the Irish tradition of Bachelor’s Day where on Leap Day it was custom for women to ask a man to marry, and she believed me,” Jimmie said with a smile. “But neither one of us got down on one knee or anything.
“I just knew that she made my life full, that she made me complete and we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together.”
Jimmie’s tour of duty took him to Germany in 1957, where he served in Berlin from 1958 to 1961. Sabine was born in Berlin and grew up during turbulent times when the Allies and Axis powers battled during World War II and the world eventually gravitated into the Cold War.
They met at a dance during the Fasching celebration, the German version of Mardi Gras and a carnival atmosphere dating back centuries in the German-speaking countries. It was a free-spirited time of dancing and costumes and all of Berlin was caught up in the revelry.
“He came in and was checking his coat and I remember thinking, who’s this nice looking guy? Then I looked up again, he had his coat off and I said, ‘Oh God, it’s an American,’” Sabine said with a laugh. “Here everybody is dressed in these costumes, like a clown or something, and he is just wearing his regular clothes.”
“I never wore a uniform during my duties then. In fact, the only time I wore a uniform was when I shipped out,” Jimmie said, sitting in a comfortable chair in front of the sliding door looking out to a pond in the backyard out on Willis Road.
“He walked up and asked me to dance and somebody came up and put a hat on his head with this monkey hanging from a tree,” her smile growing wider and wider at his expression, using that eye-contact communication couples that have been together a long time seem to have.
His eyes twinkled, letting her have her fun. As the night wore down and it came time to leave, he asked if they might see each other again. Even though Berlin is fairly large by geographical standards, they discovered they lived within minutes of each other on the south end.
“He asked me for my phone number, and I’m thinking I don’t know this guy so I asked if there was some place we might meet,” Sabine recalled. “He asked if I knew where this photo store was, and I did. So we arranged to meet there the following week.”
The times were different — no cell phones, no text messages or a quick note in an email. The week passed quickly and the time for that first date approached.
“When I got to the store, it was pouring down rain,” said Sabine, who was 21 and Jimmie was 25. “I looked around and didn’t see him right away. I started thinking maybe he changed his mind or something. Then I see this guy huddled against the wall out of the rain, and it was him.
“Come to find out, the store was across the street from where he lived and he picked someplace close just in case I stood him up.”
No one stood each other up that day and they’ve been standing together ever since. It all started on Leap Day 1960. They met in a carnival atmosphere in a place where the world was once at war.
They traveled back to America where both eventually taught school or worked in the school system. They have a son Derek and a daughter Cori, the all-American family of four, complete with a Spaniel dog
“I can tell you right now, I’m every bit as in love as the day I saw her across that dance floor,” Jimmie said.
Even though they had that eye-contact communication thing going, Sabine nodded.
“The feeling is mutual,” she said.
LOCAL LEAPERS
Leap Year in Ellensburg has its moments for a few others in town as well. Kay Cory got to turn 16 for the second time on February 29.
Keeley and Jeremy Lange wanted to start their marriage off with a unique twist, intentionally getting married in a Leap Year. They are celebrating 16th wedding anniversary.
“It’s been fun. We celebrate every year, but we try to make it special every four years on the Leap Year,” Keeley said. “We don’t necessarily celebrate on the exact date on the years in between. One year we were in Croatia, so we chose to have our anniversary there. Our 12th anniversary, which was a Leap Year, we went to New York.
“The year is a Leap Year so we have something special planned.”
Life is what you make and these folks in Central Washington seem to be making it a good one.