As a way to help the community, and earn some money for her preschool, Melissa Gillaspy started selling “Learning Kits” to families in Ellensburg. These are themed kits for kids ages 3-5, each selling for $50, although the price will vary.
“In the kit are simple but fun and engaging activities that are kind of geared at kids in that preschool age group,” Gillaspy said.
Gillaspy is the owner of Jack and Jill’s House Preschool, and the kits can be purchased through the preschool’s Facebook page.
Activities include subjects like math, letter recognition and handwriting practice. Gillaspy said the idea is to help kids before they begin kindergarten.
She started selling the kits Saturday, Aug 8 with 20 kits available, all of which were sold within 36 hours. She has started making more kits and has another 20 available this week. She will also be making additional kits upon request.
She said she has been making her own learning materials for her own kids for years, and she enjoys creating things that kids seem to enjoy. Because of the coronavirus quarantine, she found the need to start selling these learning kits to families.
She said she had been brainstorming with her kids and husband for ways to keep the preschool afloat during the pandemic.
“We have had the preschool for 12 years now, and we really want to keep it going.” she said. “Selling the kits was one way we could do that.”
She wants to release one or two kits each month, with a different theme each time. The first theme was “Happy Camper,” which has a camping-themed book and a “binocular craft project,” among other camping related items. Gillaspy said the next theme will likely be “Back to School.”
She said she has started to adjust some kits for kids in kindergarten and first grade. These have higher level math and reading skills.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to our community. I am just very grateful for their support and interest in the kits,” Gillaspy said. “I’m just so thankful in a time that is hard that people are excited and willing to help each other. I hope that the kits help and bless other families.”