Becoming an expert skier takes practice and training. Luckily, any ski resort worth its snow offers ski and snowboarding lessons with trainers, able to show people the basics or take them on their first black diamond.
Ski schools are an important part of the ski resort ecosystem, one where everybody wins. Students learn the basics of not just how to ski, but how to enjoy the mountains, and ski resorts can gain not just the cost of lessons, but a lifetime skier who will hopefully return to the slopes every year.
“We have three goals, in priority order. The first goal is always safety, the second goal is to have fun and the third goal is to learn something,” said Jimmy Brokaw, manager of Central Snow Sports School. “If you’re not safe then it doesn’t matter if you learned anything or not. If you’re not having fun then it doesn’t matter because you won’t come back and use the skills you learn. So we try to make sure everybody has fun in a safe way. That opens the window for us to teach them the skills that we want them to have to be able to do more up here.”
Most of the students are children, but a good number of adults come up to the mountain for their first time, to learn the basics. Brokaw said they just want people to be comfortable on the mountain. When at the mountain, people will see adults learning how to stay balanced in ski boots, while also watching a 5-year-old who has been skiing half their life, blast down an expert slope.
“Last season I taught a lesson to a 5-year-old child on Chair 2 of Alpental, which is our extremely advanced chair,” Brokaw said. “I had that student on some of the most difficult slopes in Alpental at 5-years-old. That is certainly not the norm, and that student had been coming up at least twice a week for two years.”
Of course, most people need to be able to walk before they can run, and kids as talented as the one Brokaw taught are rare. The Summit focuses on teaching the basics to students who have never seen snow before, let alone gone skiing/snowboarding. This means actually teaching them how to walk around in ski boots, long before they click them into the skis.
When students do get used to wearing boots, and staying balanced on skis, the first place they learn the slopes is not on a chair lift, but on the magic carpet at the bottom of the mountain. The carpet is a beginner run but not limited to beginners. If an expert skier/snowboarder has an all-day, all-access pass, there is nothing stopping them from riding up the carpet for kicks.
The Summit also excels in night skiing, with one the largest (if not the largest) night skiing areas in the state. To capitalize on this, they offer night skiing classes, starting as late as 7:30 p.m.
However, all lessons are fully booked through the rest of the year, and have been for a long while. Brokaw said the best time to sign up for lessons is over the summer, before they have been fully booked.
However, The Summit is almost always looking for new instructors. Qualifying for an instructor position is not as difficult as some may think. Instructors are not required to be the best skiers and snowboarders on the mountains, and have an answer for every question.
Many instructors are not on the mountain teaching people how to ski and snowboard for the paycheck, they are there because they love the mountain, they love skiing and/or snowboarding, and they want to share their passion with other people. Brokaw himself admits that the pay for trainers is relatively small, but they do get a free season pass at the mountain.
“Honestly, mostly we need a good attitude. Somebody who is friendly, somebody who is empathetic, somebody who likes sharing their stoke of skiing and snowboarding,” Brokaw said. “We do require that you be able to ski or snowboard, but it does not have to be at an advanced level. We can teach trainers to ski and snowboard very well, we need people who have good attitudes.”