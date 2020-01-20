The Kittitas Audubon Society’s January program presents Carey Gazis, a professor in the Geological Sciences Department at Central Washington University, whose research covers environmental geochemistry, the study of the how chemicals move and interact in Earth’s shallowest layers and how humans influence this chemical cycling.
The program is 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Hal Holmes Center and is free and open to all, according to a news release.
Two current topics she is studying with her students are carbon cycling in agricultural and natural soils in Kittitas County and identifying possible locations for groundwater storage in the Yakima River basin.
In this talk, Gazis will present her research on carbon sequestration at Spoon Full Farm in Thorp. This farm was recently converted from conventional hay tillage to no-till organic farming practices and the new owner has identified carbon sequestration as a main objective of the farm. No-till produce farming help build healthy soils for vegetables while regenerative grazing practices support pastured animals. Spoon Full Farm owners like to call their farm philosophy “Whole Earth Farming” where they are “loyal to soil.”
The general idea behind carbon sequestration in agricultural soils is that conventional farming practices such as tillage and removal of crop residues have removed carbon that was naturally contained in the soils. Much of that carbon is now in the atmosphere, along with carbon from fossil fuel burning.
Agricultural conversion to alternative practices such as no-till farming and the addition of organic amendments can serve to replenish the carbon in the soil, thus removing it from the atmosphere.
Gazis and her students are working to document changes in carbon amounts, inputs, and outputs from Spoon Full Farm soils and comparing them to other soils in the region.