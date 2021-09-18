Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


His roots trace back to a 10-year-old boy’s journey along the Oregon Trail that veered north and eventually played an integral part in the founding of Thorp.

Eighty-one-year-old Gerald Newman, Ph.D., was raised in Ellensburg and is a descendant of those Thorp pioneers. His great-grandfather, John Miles Newman (born in 1851) was that 10-year-old on a wagon train that traveled the Oregon Trail and later became a principal founder of Thorp in 1895.

His grandfather, Fred Newman, was born in Thorp (1880), as was his father Leonard Newman, DVM, (1912), later founded the Ellensburg Animal Hospital.

Gerald Newman will offer a free public lecture bringing together Thorp in the 1890s and Ellensburg in the 1950s. The lecture, “Value Added: New Light on Old Thorp and Modern Ellensburg,” is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday at the Hal Holmes Center.

“My dad was in World War II and we came back to Ellensburg in 1950. He and I together built the Ellensburg Animal Hospital,” Newman said. “I’m going to talk about two things: The discovery of the minutes, constitution and meeting information of what was called the Thorp Literary and Debating Society (1899-1900). My grandfather Fred Newman was the second president of that group.

“The second point I’m going to make is the development of the Ellensburg Animal Hospital in 1950. It was moved from where the Buzz Inn is now to the Vantage Highway. My dad and I planted that old birch that’s out there in 1950.”

Newman’s educational background includes the University of Washington, Harvard University, and a 30-year teaching career at Kent State after the infamous shooting May 4, 1970.

He is an acclaimed author of “The Rise of English Nationalism” and holder of the Kent State University Distinguished Teaching Award.

His mother Loree Newman’s autobiography entitled “Memories of My Life,” was completed in 2002, a year before she died, and is on the shelves of the Ellensburg Public Library’s local history holdings.

Following his lecture, Newman will be presenting Regina Tipton-Llamas, the local history librarian, two new additions to her collection:

“The Ledger of the Thorp Literary and Debating Society,” (1899-1900), and his own recently published autobiography, “Trying to Fix Stupid: The Autobiography of a Maverick Professor” (2021), which includes quite a bit of Kittitas Valley history from 1950 to the present.

As a historian, Newman’s book shows his own shaping by great outside forces — World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, American political controversy, trendy intellectual fashions, and, not least, the distinctive characteristics of life in the Kittitas Valley. It surveys his youth, education, students, and career in a memoir full of humor and arresting portrayals of school life from both sides of the instructor’s desk.

Retiring to Ellensburg in 2000, he and his wife Barbara, also an historian, became involved with many local organizations, including the Thorp Mill Board, the Singing Hills Barbershop Chorus, Citizens Against Sprawl, Ellensburg Women’s Chorus, the Willow Glen Homeowners Association, and Children of Chernobyl.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.