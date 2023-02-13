Support Local Journalism


Allisone McClanahan suffered from severe chronic pain and fibromyalgia. To ease her pain, the 26-year-old took a pain pill from a friend she thought contained oxycodone. Instead, she died of a drug overdose in 2021.

After her death, the toxicology report revealed the pill did not contain any oxycodone but had seven times the amount of fentanyl her body could withstand.


