Most weeks are busy weeks at FISH Community Food Bank, but this last week was particularly special for staff members, as multiple important representatives visited the county to check in on the organization’s progress.
On Tuesday, U.S. 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier along with members of her staff paid a visit to the organization’s Elmview location near Bowers Field in Ellensburg to celebrate the receipt of $900,000 of funding secured for the nonprofit. On Thursday, a Washington D.C.-based policy aide and regional liaison to Sen. Patty Murray visited the organization’s location at the former Rodeo City BBQ building in downtown Ellensburg to take a closer look at their Food as Medicine program.
MOVING AHEAD ON EXPANSION PLANS
Schrier was largely instrumental in helping secure the $900,000 in funding for FISH in the fiscal year 2022 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. The funding will help bridge the gap in the food bank’s capital campaign to move ahead on a plan to expand their operations near Bowers Field, which is the location of their administrative offices and food pantry. The expansion will also help expand the organization’s ability to provide educational resources for pantry clients.
Schrier said she was introduced to the plans for expansion about a year ago when she visited the food bank and learned about the organization’s growing need to serve the community. Shortly after that meeting, she learned that members of Congress would be able to direct funds to important projects in specific communities, as opposed to asking the state which community projects the funds should be allocated to. In order to prioritize projects submitted for funding, Schrier said an advisory board was created to make those decisions.
“The really cool thing is that with the advisory board, the 17 of us in my office, and myself, there were just certain projects that rose right to the top,” she said. “This was one of them. We ended up getting 10 projects through, and it is so exciting to know that all of us in my office helped solve a problem for Kittitas County.”
Among the community members in attendance at Tuesday’s event was Central Washington University James Wohlpart, who said he looks forward to an enduring partnership between the university and food bank.
“One of the biggest things we need to make certain is that issues of food insecurity are taken care of on campus,” he said. “FISH partners with the university to do that in a remarkable way. One of the other ways we can partner and give back is by offering service to the food bank and give our students some internship-like experiences, working out here with the food bank and their fantastic staff that are out here.”
During his remarks at Tuesday’s event, FISH Board of Directors Chair Rick Toomey said he found himself accidentally misdirected on his way to the celebration.
“I ended up at the Rodeo City BBQ location, and I cursed my luck for not having read the program materials correctly,” he said. “Then I thought to myself, 3 1/2 years ago, we didn’t even have a place to go. The fact that I could make a mistake like that was a blessing.”
Toomey said the federal funding allocation is a monumental step toward completing the capital campaign for the expansion.
“It’s a goal we are looking to complete,” he said. “Coming from literally homelessness to having a place that has not only the services we had before but quite an expansion of services for our community.”
RODEO CITY PLANS
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the Thursday event at their Rodeo City location was a way to show members of Sen. Murray’s staff how the Food as Medicine program is structured. The program currently serves nutritionally structured meals to approximately 50 community members of all age groups who deal with dietary challenges including hypertension and diabetes.
FISH is currently in the process of an $880,000 funding request to essentially double the program in size and scope. If approved, Morache said the program would be able to expand outreach for community members in need of dietary assistance in both the distribution of preprepared meals, as well as providing community members in the program with the tools to help themselves.
“Not only would we supply meals, but we would be able to do cooking demonstrations and teach people how to manage their diseases by preparing the food that we prepare,” she said.
If the funding is approved, Morache said the added resources will help program staff ensure that patients who participate in the program remain within the program, a track she said has proven to provide excellent results.
“Those who do see substantial reduction in their disease,” she said. “Communities who have embraced this program and added it to their continuum of care have seen substantial reductions in unnecessary emergency room visits and in their healthcare costs as a whole, as well as improved health of the participants.”
Morache said she expects to hear if the organization will receive funding by the end of the government’s fiscal year, with funding being received for the 2023 calendar year. If received, she said the effect on the community would be felt immediately.
“We would need to hire 11 new people in food service, and we would be operating two different kitchen shifts to meet the need we would be able to generate with the extra outreach,” she said. “It would make a substantial impact on our food service. This is something we have hoped for from the very beginning.”