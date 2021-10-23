Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

My name is Matthew Altman, and I am running for re-election to the Board of Commissioners for Hospital District 1. Although my opponent has withdrawn from the race, his name still appears on the ballot, and I’m not taking your vote for granted. My job is to represent the people of Kittitas County, including patients, potential patients, and KVH employees. I am writing to ask for your vote.

The Board has accomplished a lot during my first term. We hired a new CEO and have gradually worked to change the culture at KVH so that employees are respected and valued. As part of our strategic plan, we’ve offered many new services to the community, including cardiology, neurology, vascular surgery, pediatrics, Workplace Health, wound care, dermatology, and more. By keeping care local, we’ve improved KVH’s financial position, which has allowed us to remain a thriving independent healthcare system – even as rural hospitals around the U.S. close in record numbers. I’m proud of what the Board and the administrators at KVH have done during the past six years.

When I am re-elected, I will focus on making KVH an even better place to get care and an even better place to work. Our new strategic plan reasserts our commitment to the expansion of needed services, but it also includes a new goal: to improve the customer experience. We not only want to offer excellent treatment. We want to meet the patient where they are by providing personalized care in a welcoming environment. In short, we want KVH to be your preferred choice for high-quality healthcare.

In a second term, I will also continue to advocate for employees. During my time on the Board. I’ve made myself available to employees through Coffee with a Commissioner, by touring different departments, and by attending employee events, among other things. I want to understand what they do so that I can properly appreciate it. Working in healthcare is always stressful, and it’s been especially stressful during the pandemic. Members of the KVH team deserve to be recognized for their efforts, and they should be able to grow within the organization.

Being on the Board of Commissioners is rewarding work, and I am grateful that the people of Kittitas County voted me into office six years ago. Please select me, Matthew Altman, for position 5 so that I can continue to represent you. Thanks for your support.

Matthew Altman

Ellensburg

