To the Editor:
Laura Osiadacz has been the Kittitas County Commissioner - Position 2 the last four years, and I’m supporting her reelection. I would like to share a couple of reasons.
First, Laura knows and understands us. She has lived in Kittitas County for 28 years, graduated from Central Washington University, served five years as a Roslyn City Council Member, and 12 years as a Volunteer Firefighter in Roslyn. She and her husband are business owners in Roslyn, and donate time and money to make the community a better place to live. Laura understands our part of the state because she has worked hard to make it a wonderful place to live.
Second, I like how Laura has performed as our County Commissioner. Her work, along with other shareholders on the Wildland Urban Interface Code makes our community safer. She is involved in trying to locate a lumber mill in the Upper County to create jobs, diversify our economy, and support healthy forestlands. Laura is also working on the long-term expansion of I-90 from just east of Snoqualmie Summit to Exit 85 east of Cle Elum and beyond. The added lanes will reduce congestion and increase safety on I-90, and importantly, reduce the number of cars using our rural roads to bypass heavy I-90 traffic.
Local elections are important; they directly influence our quality of life. Because of her commitment and performance, Laura has earned my vote. I urge you to support Laura’s campaign and vote for her in the upcoming Primary and the general election in November.
Joe Saldin
Roslyn