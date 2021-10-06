Letters lead author on literary journey By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg author Nancy Oslon Jewett has self-published her book, “At Hand.” Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When she found a trunk with 75 letters from her grandmother, Ellensburg local Nancy Olson Jewett didn’t think she would one day turn them into a book, but now her book is for sale. The title is “At Hand,” and is a narrative fiction story of her grandmother’s life 1800s and early 1900s.“I had no intention of writing a book,” Jewett said. “So I had to learn how to write.”Jewett took online community college classes, joined a writing group and read a lot. She originally planned to write a book just for posterity, something that wouldn’t be published but could be passed down through her family for generations. However, her friends in the writing group suggested to her to have the book published and she figured, “why not?” “My first job was to transcribe them, and save them for posterity,” she said. “Then as I transcribed them I thought ‘wow, there is so much life here, these people are so interesting.”The book covers the meeting of her grandparents, her grandmother’s journey across the country, World War I and a murder.Jewett knew the book wouldn’t be groundbreaking, and most publishers wouldn’t be interested, so she decided to self-publish. This plan was flawless except for one small hiccup, she had no idea how to self-publish anything. She had to teach herself all the requirements needed to self-publish including copyrights and disclaimers. While learning these things slowed her down, she was never stopped, she wanted her family’s story to be told, and she was going to be the one to tell it. She hopes to be an inspiration to others, to motivate people to finish their stories.“Honestly it’s just fun if you just take it a moment at a time,” she said. “People have stories, and their families have stories, don’t be afraid to do this.”The book is not just a collection of letters, there is context for everything mentioned in the letters, and Jewett had to conduct a lot of research to get the narrative as accurate as possible. She even visited all the places mentioned in the letters, going as far as Wales.“All the places that they mentioned in here, I went there and walked on those streets, and went into the historical societies and talked to people and would ask their researches to help me,” Jewett said.The main story thread follows Jewett’s grandfather, finding the letters and reading them to her grandmother. Her grandmother had suffered a stroke, and lived for seven years in a nursing facility.While it is too late to be the first person to buy a copy, that honor goes to the UPS driver who delivered them to Jewett, "At Hand" is available at Jerrols in Ellensburg. It can also be purchased by contacting Jewett herself at ohanapakosh@gmail.com. 