There’s no hanging out, no computer access or children’s coloring stations open, and the Hal Holmes Community Center will remain closed to the public. But Kittitas County has entered Phase 3 of the governor’s reopen plan, and that opens the doors to bigger and better things in the terms of civic service.
The Ellensburg Public Library patrons can now come in, browse a little bit, check out and leave under the new Phase 3 guidelines.
It’s not ideal, but the library plans to open its doors to the public on July 1 and will discontinue curbside service at the same time, library director Josephine Camarillo said.
“We’re taking every precaution to keep staff and the public safe. The staff will be wearing masks and we are highly recommending the patrons that come into the library wear masks as well,” she said. “We will be providing disposable masks if they do not have one. It’s an added expense, but we feel it’s worth it.
“The public will be allowed to browse, check out their books and leave. The computer stations will be closed and there won’t be time allowed in the children’s section to color. Patrons will be allowed to bring in a thumb drive and print something, but we won’t be allowing people to just hang out or read a magazine. The usage right now will be just in-and-out.”
For a community that’s been riding on curbside service or flat out shutdown, in-and-out sounds pretty good.
The new hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Saturday schedule will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the library will be closed on Sunday.
“We’re going to staff the best we can, hence the modified hours,” Camarillo said. “One of the big things is that we’ll be closed on Sundays.”