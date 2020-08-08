Last July, firefighter Peter Phan drowned on Lake Cle Elum. He went paddle-boarding with a friend, who didn’t have her life jacket. He gave her his before they set out. The winds picked up, and both were thrown off their boards. His friend was safe.
According to Kittitas Fire District No. 6 Captain and EMS coordinator Danielle Bertschi, four people have drowned at the lake in the last three years. None of these people were wearing life jackets.
On July 28, the District No. 6 fire station installed a life jacket stand at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum. On its Facebook page, the Fire District 6 said, “We dedicate this stand to him (Phan) so that he may continue to hand out life jackets and saves lives.”
The stand started with five jackets but has gone up to 10 when they realized it wasn’t enough. There is no signup or payment needed. Simply take a jacket and use it as much as you need, although don’t forget to return it to the stand when you are done so someone else can take it.
Bertschi said they check the stand every day to ensure all the jackets are still there, and to disinfect them.
“Every day we have gone down to check on those jackets, they are all being used,” Bertschi said. “All of them.”
The life jacket stand will be open year round, and is full of “brand new jackets,” that have mostly been paid for through local donations.
Bertschi said they are talking to multiple nonprofits to open stands at other beaches around the lake. The hope is to open at Wish Poosh Campground and Boat Launch and Morgan Creek. She said they would also like to open at Cooper Lake but are unsure if that is possible.
She said there are other areas they would like to install a stand, but they are out of the fire district’s jurisdiction. However, she said they might be able to “mentor” other stations to follow in their footsteps and put up their own stands.