A lifetime Upper County resident and pillar of the community is this year’s Pioneer Queen.
Julienne Breznikar said it came as a surprise to be crowned this year’s queen, which was celebrated by a coronation event last weekend in Cle Elum. Breznikar, who turned 87 in June, said she is looking forward to celebrating with the community this weekend at the annual Pioneer Days Festival.
“She was very surprised,” Breznikar’s daughter Joan said of the occasion. “Surprised and honored.”
After immigrating to the United States, Breznikar’s grandparents, who hailed from Italy, settled in the Teanaway where they farmed.
Julienne grew up in Cle Elum with her three siblings. Julienne’s mother worked in the Cle Elum Drugstore for years, also selling Avon in the community. Her father, whose family emigrated from Croatia, worked in a slate of jobs, including in the local mines, a lumber company, and a few other local businesses.
“He was well known in the community,” Joan said of her grandfather.
In 1955, Julienne married Ernest Breznikar, who worked as a city superintendent for the City of Cle Elum. Ernest passed away in 2004.
Over the decades, Julienne said she’s seen plenty of changes to the community she has spent her life in. She said there is still some of the small-town feel to the area, although not like it was during the earlier days.
“More people coming in and building,” she said. “I just grew up with it.”
CELEBRATING HERITAGE
Joan said the family has attended their fair share of Pioneer Days events since it began, and said it is a great opportunity for people to get together and celebrate the roots of the community.
“It’s a big celebration,” she said of the event.
Joan said the family found out that her mother would be crowned Pioneer Queen this year through a simple phone call.
“They called her up and asked if she’d like to be,” she said. “The committee called her.”
Julienne said she was happy to take on the role for this year and said she’s excited to ride in Saturday’s parade.
“It’s definitely an honor to represent the town,” she said of her nomination.
With multiple generations growing up in Upper County, Joan said the small-town environment has been something that has kept the family thriving over the years.
“It’s nice to know so many people,” she said. “There’s a lot we don’t know now, but all the locals we’ve grown up with are still here if they are living. It’s nice. There are so many nice places to go around here, and it’s nice to be able to go for a drive in our own backyard.”
Julienne said she enjoyed the gathering of people last weekend to celebrate her coronation. The event was attended by much of her family, as well as other community members honoring her place in the town’s history.
“There were lots of people, and I was very surprised to see all of them,” she said of the event.
As the community comes together to celebrate their heritage this weekend, Joan said she looks forward to gathering and having a good time, especially after the hard times over the last few years. Along with Julienne feeling honored to serve as Pioneer Queen this year, Joan said the event means just as much to their family as a whole.
“She’s going to be forever in the history books,” Joan said of her mother. “She’ll always be mentioned, and that makes us feel good.”