top story Lighting up the Cle Elum streets By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The Becher family entry wib best decorated for the open division at the Christmas in Cle Elum lighted parade Saturday. The Misner family won the Classic Car and Vehicles division at the Christmas in Cle Elum lighted parade with their 1946 Willy’s Jeep pulling a trailer with their extended family in the back. There were a variety vehicles, including tractors, entered in the Christmas in Cle Elum lighted parade Saturday. Upper County businesses including the Ronald General Store participated in Saturday’s Christmas in Cle Elum lighted parade. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The streets of Cle Elum were packed for the return of the traditional Christmas Parade and fireworks show Saturday night for Christmas in Cle Elum.The nighttime parade is a standout in the community, as most of the entries are local families and businesses, who have decorated their vehicles with Christmas lights and decorations.Christmas music was played from speakers, and each vehicle was uniquely decorated by hand. Candy and gifts were tossed out to children, who with their families had lined the streets so thick, you couldn’t see the curb from the street. “It was a lot of work, but at the end of the day we put on a great show. Lots of lights, lots of music,” said Kittitas Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events, Matt Anderson. “A lot of the float entries really got behind it and passed out candy and even little gifts to the spectators watching the parade.”The parade wasn’t canceled last year, but did have to be changed do to the pandemic. Instead of the floats and vehicles driving through the street with a crowd watching from the curb, the entries were parked and people drove down the street in their cars to see them.The parade entries came in all shapes and sizes, from semi-trucks pulling trailers loaded with tractors decorated in a spectacular display of flashing lights, to a single person dressed as a gnome pulling a Christmas tree in a wagon.“I just thought it would be cute to do it in my garden wagon,” said Jeri Irby, who was dressed as the gnome. Although everyone was having fun in the parade, there was a contest to decide which floats were the best. There were so many types of entries to the parade, that they were separated into five different divisions: youth under 14, open division, classic vehicles and cars, commercial and animals.The winners were: Youth Division — Girl Scout Troop 2244, Open Division — The Becher Family, Classic vehicles — The Misner Family, Commercial Division — Motor Toy Rentals.“Every year we come here and we’ve talked about doing this (participating) for the last six years, and the kids have wanted us to do it and now that they’re getting older, we figured this is probably the last year that they are going to want to do it with us,” said Karina MisnerThe Misners decorated their 1946 Willys Jeep with lights and inflatable Christmas decorations. It was also pulling a trailer with their children and extended family, the “Misners, Mitchells and Bartons all family and cousins,” according to D.J. Misner.The winners of the open division, the Becher family, were participating in the parade for the first time, and at the start gave no hint they thought they would win. They had spent over four hours decorating their RZR XP 1000, which was covered in lights and tassels. They had a Christmas tree on the roof, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the hood and The Grinch on the back.“This is our family fun, we are just glad to have the holidays as well as celebrate them, it’s a fun thing that the town is putting together,” said Steve Becher.The parade started at 6 p.m. on First Street and Bullitt Avenue, and marched three blocks to N. Pennsylvania Avenue. The parade ended around 6:40 p.m. and people didn’t have to wait long for the fireworks show to begin. People stopped to watch in the middle of the street, and the only sounds in the city were the bangs of the explosions and the oohs and awes of those watching. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Street Vehicle Christmas Motor Vehicle Transports Sport Highway Parade Cle Elum Curb Gift Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter