Ellensburg School District officials notified staff and parents on Thursday that a Lincoln Elementary School employee was exposed to one of the three people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kittitas County.
According to the district’s letter, the school employee has not shown any symptoms of having COVID-19, but as a precaution is in isolation at home. The person will remain in home isolation and be tested for the virus until March 20. The exposure was to the 56-year-old man who the Kittitas County Health Department announced had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. At this time, the health department has announced three positive tests in the county.
“If symptoms occur, then this employee will be officially tested for the presence of the coronavirus. If this individual were to test positive, then further steps would be taken by the District, as directed by Dr. Mark Larson,” the letter states.
Following Larson’s recommendation, the district is not closing Lincoln at the moment, but the school did receive a deep cleaning Wednesday night.
The district asks that the following precautions be followed:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick.
• Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough.
• When possible, wipe commonly used surfaces (like cell phone screens) with disinfectant wipes.
• Be aware of social biases that may be present. Support the message that attaching a stigma to or stereotyping any population is wrong. Stigmas will not fight the coronavirus but sharing accurate information will.
The Morgan Middle School band concert scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed. The Ellensburg High School Tolo dance also has been postponed.