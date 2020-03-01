The origins of dance date back perhaps 9,000 years. Ballroom dancing at Lincoln Elementary School doesn’t go back quite so far, but it is a tradition that celebrated its 14th year this past week.
The Lincoln Elementary fifth-grade class performed ballroom dances in front of parents on Feb 20.
The 45-minute show had each class perform a dance it had practiced for the last month, in front of their friends and family.
Fourteen years ago, Elise Herman created the program with the help of her daughter. Chantel Ray and John Scharpenberg, who were the dance instructor and the P.E. teacher at the time, also helped create the program.
Herman said this is more than just teaching students how to dance, it is teaching them about manners and respect. Dancing teaches students how to work with others and performing in front of people gives them courage.
“We look at it as kind of a maturing experience as well,” Herman said. “At every class they practice how to ask someone to dance and how to accept the dance with confidence and eye contact.”
Student Nola Hoyt said she was nervous about dancing in front of everyone, but that she felt more comfortable because she was with her friends.
There was a surprise for the parents watching the show. The final dance of the night is a mixer, where the audience is invited onto the dance floor. Herman said it was a small tradition of the show to not tell people this before the dance so it is a surprise.
Dance instructor Jan Jaffe described the dances as timeless, historical dances that are still being performed around the world. She picked some of her favorite dances for the performance, and that she loves the ballroom dancing because of their history.
“Dance is a timeless and ageless and fun and healthy social activity that you can do for the rest of your life,” Jaffe said.