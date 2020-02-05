To help save koalas more than 8,000 miles away, Lincoln Elementary School students first had to venture into the unfamiliar terrain of an Ellensburg School Board meeting.
Students at Lincoln are raising money to save the koalas. The Australian wildfires are endangering countless animals, and they need all the help they can get. In Project Based Learning (PBL), fourth-grade teacher Karen Foley and first-grade teacher Christine Ray are having their students raise money to help the wildlife down-under.
Foley said her class raises money every year for PBL, and this year the class decided on helping the wildlife. She said this is remarkable for her kids and giving them a long-term, real-world goal that inspires and motivates them to learn.
“The kids were really excited,” Foley said.
The kids have a goal of reaching $1,000 by Feb. 14, at which point the money is donated to the Wildlife Warrior Foundation, which was founded by the Irwin family, of Steve Erwin, “The Crocodile Hunter.”
After about one month, the students have raised $407 by asking friends and families. People can follow the fundraiser progress by going to #MsFoleysFriends on Instagram. Foley said people can donate by dropping of donations in the Lincoln Elementary School front office.
PERMISSION REQUIRED
At the start of the fundraiser this year, they had to stop because they needed permission from the Ellensburg School Board to raise money. Foley and Ray took some students to the board meeting on Jan. 22 to tell the board how this project was useful. Ray said one of her students, Wyatt Ricketson, was inspired to write a speech and speak during the school board meeting. Ray said he is not usually the kind of student who wants to write, but this real-world project “has him fully engaged, to the point where he wrote a speech and presented it at the meeting and was just amazing.”
Foley used this as an opportunity to teach her students persuasive writing. The lesson turned into a way to convince the school board to let them continue.
“It was the first time I have been able to link it (PBL) to persuasive writing and it was so powerful,” Foley said. “Usually the kids are like ‘I don’t understand persuasive, I don’t know the problem I am having.’ But in this case, they were effective. They had that money they wanted to give, and they were stopped, they couldn’t do it.”
School Board President Tosha Woods said the board was excited that the students shared the work they were doing in class. She said it was an amazing example of student voice, and their ability to take a real problem from the world.
“That’s what it is all about,” Woods said, “I was thrilled when they were talking (at the meeting).”
Another part of the project was learning about the Australian wildlife. Foley said the students are motivated to do this because they know they are helping to save the animals they are researching.
Each fourth-grader picked a unique animal to research, and at the end of the project, they would present their research to the rest of the class. Students Daniel Klocke, Matthew Stringham, Colton Harlin and Ezra Smith were working on their research projects together, at the same table. They were each studying their own animal. Klocke was studying cockatoos, Stringham the red back spider, Harlin the quoll and Smith was studying Tasmanian devils.
“Most of the time Tasmanian devils eat birds, snakes and fish,” Smith said.
Kathy Mercado, a fourth-grader who spoke at the board meeting, is researching the budgie, a bird that is native to Australia. She said she had two budgies as pets, although one recently passed away. Their names were/are KT and Baba. She said she was nervous when speaking at the meeting because she had never seen the school board before, and she had to give a speech to them. But she did so because she wanted to help the animals. She also had to skip a part of her birthday to attend the meeting.