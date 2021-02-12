Before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, the Ellensburg School District was most concerned with switching the type of lunch trays its students used. Science showed the polystyrene trays the district has been using could cause cancer in students, not to mention they were terrible for the environment.
After months of research to find the best alternative, the district decided the best alternative would be to switch to reusable trays. However, this switch would cost the district an estimated $30,000 a year more than the polystyrene.
To reach a compromise, the district agreed to install a pilot in Lincoln Elementary School. The plan is to learn how much it will cost the district to switch to a single school, and what is the best way to make the switch. The program was supposed to start this school year, and last for a year, however COVID-19 got in the way.
“We had to do all of our lunches this year in a pre-wrapped, pre-packaged kind of situation. Not a lot of hot food served on trays, so we pushed the implementation to next year,” Kronbauer said.
On Feb 5., ESD announced it received a $5,000 award through the Department of Ecology’s Waste Not Washington School Awards. This grant money will go to ESD’s removal of polystyrene trays, and the implementation of the reusable tray program. However, according to Kronbauer, the money will not go to Lincoln’s pilot program, but to the implementation of reusable trays at Mount Stuart Elementary.
“We are going to do the study at Lincoln, COVID has thrown us off for a year,” Kronbauer said. “We have got some work to do at Lincoln before we are going to actually utilize these at Mount Stuart, but once we have that done we will have them ready to go.”
Mount Stuart will not get reusable trays until the pilot program at Lincoln is complete and the district learns the best ways to make the switch from polystyrene.
Kronbauer said the reusable trays are ready to go as soon as the district is able. As soon as ESD gets the green light from the department of health to reopen in full, the reusable tray program will begin at Lincoln.