The mind, body and hearts of students at Lincoln Elementary are being challenged like they never have before with the first-ever Lincoln Ironman.
The idea of an ironman came from Lincoln P.E. teacher Tom Wilson, and his wife Karissa a P.E. teacher at Ellensburg High School. They both do regular ironmans, a triathlon made up of swimming, bike riding and running. While on a run in October, the two started brainstorming ways to get students active, and Karissa suggested an elementary level ironman. Unlike the normal ironman, the goal is to challenge not just the body of the students, but their hearts and minds.
The Lincoln Elementary Ironman has three components — running, reading and good deeds. The challenge started the first week of April and will continue through May ending with a celebration on June. 3. Students are challenged to run 25 miles over the two months, read 15 minutes each night and perform five good deeds a day. All students have been given a calendar to log their progress.
“It’s great, we have students who are running that have bought into the idea,” Tom Wilson said. “They are running, reading and doing the good deeds. I think it has been very promising so far.”
According to Lincoln Principal JoAnne Duncan, the details of the ironman were worked out through a collaboration of teacher specialists. This includes Tom Wilson, art teacher Stephanie Teasley, music teacher Carol Alldredge and librarian Toni Phelps.
“It’s really great, the collaboration between our specialists to come up with this challenge, they are the ones who really spearheaded it,” Duncan said. “They really deserve a big shoutout for this. We can’t wait to exercise our hearts, minds and bodies as a Lincoln family.”
The ending ceremony in June will bring everyone together for one last run. In the weeks leading up the ceremony, students need to run 25 miles, but the running section of an ironman is 26.2 miles. The last 1.2 miles will be run at the same time by everyone in the school, teachers and staff included. The ceremony will also give students the chance to talk about what they believe their best deeds were. There will also be an award ceremony for those who completed the challenge, although the exact details of what this will be are still being worked out.
“It’s just a recognition of who completed it,” Duncan said. “We really want kids to reflect on how they did. Even if they didn’t finish, did they get better, what did it mean to you?”
The challenge is optional for students, and there is no penalty for students who want to drop out or simply not participate.
This is the first time Lincoln Elementary, or any school in the district, had a challenge like this for students. Wilson said the original idea for the challenge was to have all schools participate, something he hopes will happen if the challenge becomes an annual tradition.