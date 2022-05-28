A construction worker adds some finishing touches to the steps of the new amphitheater. He is working to curve the edges of the steps for student safety. The outdoor theater is going to be used on nice days for assemblies.
A construction worker adds some finishing touches to the steps of the new amphitheater. He is working to curve the edges of the steps for student safety. The outdoor theater is going to be used on nice days for assemblies.
Lincoln Elementary School is currently undergoing renovations to modernize the school. This includes a new gym, music room and heating ventilation and air conditioning upgrades (HVAC), no more boiler rooms.
While the building is getting a complete overhaul, some aspects of the school will remain the same, the general hallway layout and classroom layout for example. One thing the district wanted to keep was the magic closets in some of the classrooms.
The largest change to the school is the new gymnasium, an additional structure added to the school. The gymnasium opens up to the new music room, which can act as a stage. Another stage is set just between the old and new gyms, except this stage is outside. It is the new Lincoln Elementary Amphitheater, which will be used by the school during assemblies on sunny days.
The old gym has been remodeled into a cafeteria but is keeping the gym floor, including the basketball lines, a reminder of what the building once was.
Another outdoor renovation is the playgrounds, one for older students and one for younger, are being completely built by scratch. They are outside the school in roughly the same spot as they were before, but with new equipment.
The younger (aged 2-5) students are getting slides, a balance beam and a swing basket. As one would expect, their playground is smaller than the one provided to older ones (aged 5-12). The older student playground also has slides, but is also full of climbing equipment such as monkey bars.
While there are a few major renovations, most of the updates are small, quality of life changes. For example, the HVAC system will keep the building warm in the winter, and should cool it down in the summer. The addition of the air conditioning in the warmer seasons is expected to be a much needed relief to the teachers at Lincoln, who had to literally sweat it out in the spring and summer.
Other upgrades include remodeled bathrooms, designed so people in the hall have a line of sight to the sinks, and nothing else. This is so staff can keep an eye on students without invading their privacy. Meanwhile kindergarten classrooms have their own private bathrooms in the back of the rooms. This way the youngest of students never need to leave the class and teachers will always be able to keep track of them.
Brandon Garvin, Garco construction project engineer, said the building is roughly 80 percent completed, and is on time to open by the deadline of Aug. 25.