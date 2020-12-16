A local Boy Scout’s project is bringing books to people of all ages around Ellensburg.
Troop 493 Scout Beckett Landon recently completed four little libraries, placed in various locations around the city. The libraries are part of his Eagle Scout project and have already been utilized by children in the area.
Landon, who is about to turn 16 and is homeschooled said he came across the little library concept about a year ago while researching ideas for his Eagle Scout project.
“I thought ‘Hey, this is a good idea,’” he said. “I know kids who don’t have very many books, so I thought it would be something nice to do.”
After getting approval for the troop, Landon spent months gaining approval for the locations he would eventually put the libraries. Once he had an idea of where they would go, he began to seek out materials for the libraries. Being a paper carrier for the Daily Record, he came up with the idea of using old newspaper boxes for the library structures.
“I thought they might donate some boxes, and they did,” he said. “It adds a personal touch for me, since I work for them.”
As the project was coming together, Landon said the arrival of the pandemic created more postponements for the project. He continued to forge ahead, seeking help from local businesses for more materials for the library. The local Sherwin Williams donated paint and brushes to get the old newspaper boxes in ship shape.
“They donated everything we needed,” he said.
The next step was asking community members for book donations for the four libraries, and Landon said the response was humbling.
“We literally got hundreds of books from people,” he said. “I’ve been reading through them, and I still haven’t finished.”
Once the boxes were complete, Landon placed them in the agreed-upon locations. One is near the Cascade Mobile Homes off University Way. Another is near the Stan Bassett Youth Center. The other two went on separate sides of Alder Street near the Crestview Terrace Manor.
Landon said his hope is that people will trade books when they have ones they have already read, but also that people will just take a book if they don’t have one to read.
“Anybody can take, give, borrow, whatever,” he said. “I divided them up by age, for toddlers, little kids, teenagers and adults. Each box has a little bit of everything.”
As the boxes were placed, Landon’s mother put out a notification on social media so that they could be added to the ongoing map of little libraries around the city. Now that the boxes have been out for almost a month, he said quite a few people have already used them.
Those who are out and about can spot Landon’s boxes by the vibrant red, white and blue colors they chose to paint them. On closer inspection, one will see various quotes from books Landon enjoys painted on the sides of the boxes.
Now that the project is complete, Landon said he finds it personally rewarding to have added to the growing network of little libraries in Ellensburg. As the network continues to grow, he said it feels good to provide old-fashioned entertainment opportunities to other residents in his community.
“I just love reading,” he said. “I love the fact that other people are helping other kids and adults to have access to read, and I like that because all over town there is a lot of kids and not as many books, but too many video games. I’m really happy I did it.”