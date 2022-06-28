When the night comes calling, the music tends to follow and the Fourth of July Weekend up and down the valley will showcase a bunch of sounds from local to national acts.
Easton Corbin’s distinct baritone voice will help bring in the Independence Day with a bang on July 3 at the Patriot Night Under the Lights celebration at the Kittitas County Events Center. Briana Renea is the opening act for that one.
Over in Kittitas, one act lives here and the other is a fan favorite that makes a regular appearance every now and again. The Abby Smith Band will open for the Dusty 45’s on July 2 at the Kittitas Café.
The Pioneer Days in Cle Elum promises to bring the bang to Upper County celebration with concerts in the park on the Fourth of July.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Celebration at Memorial Park in South Cle Elum gets underway with the sounds of Spice Rye, the Killdeer String Band, Double Wide, American Honey and the Grit City Band. The plan is to go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Cle Elum Downtown Association has music going on July 2 with The Band LeLe, J&J Duo and West Coast Feed.
Eden Live at Studebaker Alley is a ticketed event on Saturday. Dakota Poorman is up on Friday.
Kittitas County guitar favorite Micha J from Roslyn is playing the First Friday Art Walk at Gard Vintner on July 1 and local classic rock band Chuck Boom makes its return to the Cornerstone Pie on July 3. Xetera gets the Cornerstone Pie party started on Friday night.
It promises to be four days of peace and understanding, starting on Friday (July 1) all the way through the Independence Day on that first Monday in July.
Patriot Night Under the Lights, July 3
7 p.m. — Opening Act: Briana Renea
8 p.m. — Headliner Easton Corbin
9:30 p.m. — Professional fireworks show
9:30 to 11:30 p.m. — After Party Show with Briana Renea
Easton Corbin has been bringing country western crowds their feet for quite some time. His chart-topping debut single “A Little More Country Than That” made him as a mainstay on the country charts.
Now he’s going to give Ellensburg a little taste of that greatness, helping the Kittitas Valley celebrate the nation’s birthday. Corbin is a seasoned veteran, having signed with Mercury Records Nashville in 2009. As of 2021, he’s sold over 500,000 albums and over 5 million singles.
His song “Are You With Me?” became an international hit in a remix version released by the Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies.
Kittitas Café Fourth of July Concert, July 2
6 p.m. — Opening act: The Abby Smith Band
7 p.m. — The Dusty 45’s
The Dusty 45s have been making music for over two decades. Their signature style and unique sound is a consistently powerful and energetic in the Americana field.
Guitarist and trumpeter Billy Joe Huels and the band have built their fan base since 1997. The Dusty 45s have toured extensively and even backed Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Wanda Jackson several times.
The Dusty 45s have also shared the stage with musical greats like Lyle Lovett, Brandi Carlisle, John Prine, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Lucinda Williams, Leann Rhymes, Michael Franti & Spearhead to name a few.
Pioneer Days, July 4
Cle Elum July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce the community to Independence Day Celebration at Memorial Park in South Cle Elum.
Musical acts:
Spice Rye
Killdeer String Band
Double Wide
American Honey
Grit City Band
Other music on tap for the Fourth of July Weekend:
Red Horse Diner
July 1: Bryson Solo
Cornerstone Pie
July 1: Xetera
July 3: Chuck Boom
Gard Vintner
July 1: Micah J
Thrall and Dodge Winery
July 3: Spiced Rye Band
Wheel Line Cider
June 4: Spiced Rye Band