Ellensburg High School students share their coding expertise with the community’s younger generation in two week-long summer coding camps. These EHS students recently competed at the national Technology Student Association (TSA), where two teams competed, placing first for video game design and tenth for app design.
These students are now camp counselors at the summer coding camp at EHS for kids aged 8-11. This camp helps fund the TSA’s projects and trips like the one to the national competition in Dallas at the end of June.
On the video game team were seniors Joey Shoda and Andrew Stinson. Stinson replaced student Tad Miller after the state competition because Miller could not attend nationals. The app design team consisted of seniors Diana Alvarado and Hannah Phanitchob along with junior Tessa Ward.
“They (the kids) are so creative,” Shoda said. “I forget what goes on in the mind of a child. I haven’t been there in a while.”
The EHS students are happy to pass along what they know to the younger kids, especially when the kids respond with excitement and an interest.
“We helped them get the basics of the app, but then they go above and beyond,” Phanitchob said. “Right now they are just making a little app of a cat who meows but they are drawing on the cat or adding more things to the cat. It is really interesting to see them get really interested in their project, I love seeing their creative side.”
Teaching the young kids about coding comes easy to most of the EHS students because they have a natural passion for coding — it is how they did so well in the national competition.
The video game team had a couple of hiccups in the state competition. They didn’t place high enough to qualify for nationals, but a team ahead of them dropped out, and they were able to take their place. Shoda said they knew they needed a better game and listened to the criticism from the judges to redesign the game from scratch. This was also when Stinson joined the team.
“Basically, Andrew and I had to completely recreate this game, with a pretty similar concept. We wanted something that was similar but also more,” Shoda said.
Shoda and Stinson had around two months to rebuild the game from scratch and had no expectations of placing high in the national competition, much less first place. She said they didn’t even look very hard at the scoreboard and didn’t know they had made it to the finals until Ward congratulated them. Stinson said they would have missed their final interview if Ward hadn’t stopped them.
After their final interview, they were again disappointed they had not placed third or second. When realizing they had won first place, they were in “pure shock,” according to Stinson.
“We got the trophy, and Andrew and me kind of just sat there holding the trophy thinking ‘are we sure?’ I just kept thinking we were pranked and for the rest of the day I had this fear they had given it to the wrong school, and they were going to ask for it back,” Shoda said. “But they haven’t taken it back yet, so I think we can keep it.”
The app design team had created an app focused on environmentally friendly gardening. The app’s name is Vera, after the plant Aloe Vera, because the team agreed the name sounded cool.
The app identifies plants in the garden, what plants may be invasive and what each plant needs. They are still working on the app and hope to release it to the public in the future, however long that may take.
The app took a long time to get where it is today and has a lot longer to go before finished. They have to code in hundreds of plants and the information about them, a long process that will take months.
EHS Computer Science Teacher, TSA Advisor and Camp Director Tiffany Price said it is a blast to see the EHS students have an interest not only in coding, but in helping the younger kids learn to code, and in doing so, raise money for the club.