Austin Smith looked out the second-story window on the southwest corner of the historic Ramsey Building in downtown Ellensburg, and smiled down on Pearl Street below.
Words like multimedia artist or sculptor follow him around, in some way defining the 42-year-old Ellensburg native. He’s done some things on a grand scale. His sculpture design was selected to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Seattle’s Century 21 World’s Fair back in 2013.
His most prominent work, “Three Crescents” is a 12-by-12 foot steel sculpture, 11 feet high, at 118 Republican St. near the Key Arena on the northwest edge of the Seattle Center in lower Queen Anne. He specifically designed the piece so that the Space Needle could be seen through the work of art.
As much as the high-profile Seattle project does a body good. He’s still an Ellensburg guy, so to have his work on display in the first downtown Ellensburg hotel in the past 38 years is even more appealing.
Now, he’s going to set up as an artist in residence in the historical Ramsey Building, a downtown structure that quite literally rose from the flames of the Great Fire of 1889, which destroyed 10 downtown blocks in just hours, and cost the city from being selected as the state capitol.
“I’m from Ellensburg, so to have a studio in the Ramsey Building is pretty special,” said Smith, whose parents Joel and Marie Smith play an active role in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on the downstairs level. “The hope is to set up and have my sculptures and drawings on display here, utilize the open spaces, and eventually entertain a First Friday Art Walk event.”
The Clymer Foundation secured a state Capital Projects Fund grant of $250,000 to complete Phase II of its restoration project and has gone to great lengths to restore of the second floor of the Ramsey Building at 416 N. Pearl St. Several of the brick buildings constructed during the rebuild after the fire are still standing today, including the Ramsey.
Smith’s studio will display a portion of that history. The brick inside Room 1 wall has ties to the Wilson house. The Wilson era dates back to the arrival of R.B Wilson and his wife, Beatrice, in 1890. The house was built in 1886 for Nelson Bennett, engineer of the Cascade Tunnel on the Northern Pacific Railroad. The Wilson House represented the ultimate architecture of the time and the property was eventually sold to R.B. Wilson.
“We discovered the wall as we started restoring the upper floor. It’s actually the outer wall on the building next door,” Smith said. “That’s part of what I like about the space is the brick work.”
There were six office spaces available on the second floor. Smith is expected to move into what they are calling Room 1 and Room 2 after the first of the year.
“A lot of my paintings are vertical,” Smith said. “I’m going to try and keep a minimal space, so when I have other work I have room to display it. I have a certain body of work I’ve been working on.
“I’ve been working on a horizon series, which is a large abstract, landscape. It’s something I’ve been working on for awhile. The style of painting in here will be slightly abstract on a larger scale and on display.”
Smith’s artwork is well known in Ellensburg. His work was selected for a Jazz in the Valley poster, and he developed and made the Boots of Fame, which were part of a fundraising effort by the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
He also has public art in the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street, a basalt stone and steel sculpture entitled “7 Exalted.” His chandeliers hang at the Cave B Winery near George and elsewhere in Central Washington.