top story Local artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missed By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writter Rodney Harwood Aug 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Donald O’Connor loved his music, pictured here dancing to the music of Chuck Boom at the Cornerstone Pie. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Donald O’Connor’s artwork is on display at the Gard Vintners. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Local artist Donald O’Connor’s artwork is on display at the Gard Vintners. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Donald O'Connor's artwork is on display at the Gard Vintners for the First Friday Art Walk. Rodney Harwood//Daily Record Donald O’Connor enjoys a moment in his apartment above The Palace. Rob Fraser photo Local artist Donald O'Connor's mural on the Roslyn Cafe became famous as with the opening and closing scene of "Northern Exposure." Myles Basterrechea/Smyles Productions Local artist Donald O'Connor painted the mural of Marlon Brando on the Roslyn Theater. Myles Basterrechea/Smyles Productions Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The social media telegraph hummed at the speed of light on Wednesday evening, letting the community know that one of their own had passed suddenly and unexpectedly.The art and music community, nearly everybody who knew him, recalls local artist Donald O’Connor as being as bright and shining as the artwork he created.“Don’s work was unique and Don was one-of-a-kind, a unique fella,” Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said. “He was an artist of light and credits a lot of that to Richard Elliot “In thinking about it now that he’s passed, he had that spark of life that will always be remembered.”Elliott’s wife, Jane Orleman recalled a man unique and to his own, who always had a smile.“Donald was one of my favorite people. He was insightful and really looked at art,” she said. “He just wouldn’t walk by and glance at it. He would take the time to really study, whether it was his or someone else’s work.“There were some similarities to what he was doing to Dick’s (reflector) work. It was all new at the time. You know, he always had a story about each piece he did.”O’Connor moved to Ellensburg in 1984. A year later he was commissioned by Kim McJury to paint the now famous mural on the Roslyn Café, which gained international acclaim as the introduction and conclusion to the television series “Northern Exposure.”He was also, fittingly enough, the creative force behind the 24-foot by 33-foot mural of Marlon Brando in motorcycle attire on the Roslyn Theater, which was modeled after the “The Wild One’” movie poster that inspired a series of Andy Warhol paintings.As his focus shifted in the 1990s, O’Connor once described his new artistic style as ‘‘surreal neoclassic cubist impressionistic abstract representational expressionism.’’ Even the definition seems somewhat O’Connor-esque and somewhat non-definitive other than he used light reactive media with holographic vinyl as the catalyst being.“I talked to him a few days ago about photographing all of the artwork that’s up at the Gard (Vintners). It’s so sad because he was such an amazing guy,” said photographer Rob Fraser, who also plays drums in Chuck Boom. “He did reflective media, anything shiny.“He came to everything (Chuck Boom) ever played. He was a big influence. He was very helpful to young artists. He had an apartment above the Palace and had quite a bit of his work up there that I photographed. He’s going to be missed.” EVERY PIECE HAD A STORYHis work is a big part of the September First Friday Art Walk at the Gard Vintners. The Pearl Street establishment has O’Connor’s work throughout, taking on that vibrancy and sparkle he was best known for.“He was very enthusiastic about his art and we’re happy to showcase it here,” Gard Vintners manager Karen Bach said. “He was very outgoing and liked to tell the story behind each piece of work.“He sat with the woman that is purchasing that piece up by the bar for two hours, telling her the story behind what she was buying. Every piece has a story and he was happy to tell you about it.”Gallery owner Mollie Edson used to give out keys to artists so they could be able to come to the 420 Building afterhours. She said there was several occasions she would come in and find O’Connor sitting in a chair, just looking at his work.“He was telling me how he went to Seattle in the 1980s and said he was struck by how gray and sad everything seemed. He thought that art should be uplifting,” Edson said. “He wanted something different than just blowing glass, something with dimension that when you walk around it it changed color and have it change every time you look at it.“That’s about the time Dick Elliot came here and slid some holographic vinyl under his door, and said ‘You might try working with this.’ Don said that was when everything just aligned for him. He got on that bandwagon and never left it.”Local artist and musician Billy Maguire is one of those guys who came to Ellensburg to go to Central Washington University and never left. He loves O’Connor’s style and of course is saddened by his passing.“He was a prolific artist. He forged his own art style. He could have invented the medium,” Maguire said. “I have one of his pieces. It’s a nude figure, but you really can’t tell it’s a nude because it’s abstract.“He didn’t do that much recognizable art or imagery. He did more geometric design. He was just a good guy that loved music and loved to dance.”He loved to dance, to create, to generate conversation, and he did it dancing to the beat of his own drum.Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald O'connor Billy Maguire Art Painting Cinema Mollie Edson Jane Orleman Work Karen Bach Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Aaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine Trail Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter