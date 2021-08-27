Support Local Journalism


The social media telegraph hummed at the speed of light on Wednesday evening, letting the community know that one of their own had passed suddenly and unexpectedly.

The art and music community, nearly everybody who knew him, recalls local artist Donald O’Connor as being as bright and shining as the artwork he created.

“Don’s work was unique and Don was one-of-a-kind, a unique fella,” Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said. “He was an artist of light and credits a lot of that to Richard Elliot

“In thinking about it now that he’s passed, he had that spark of life that will always be remembered.”

Elliott’s wife, Jane Orleman recalled a man unique and to his own, who always had a smile.

“Donald was one of my favorite people. He was insightful and really looked at art,” she said. “He just wouldn’t walk by and glance at it. He would take the time to really study, whether it was his or someone else’s work.

“There were some similarities to what he was doing to Dick’s (reflector) work. It was all new at the time. You know, he always had a story about each piece he did.”

O’Connor moved to Ellensburg in 1984. A year later he was commissioned by Kim McJury to paint the now famous mural on the Roslyn Café, which gained international acclaim as the introduction and conclusion to the television series “Northern Exposure.”

He was also, fittingly enough, the creative force behind the 24-foot by 33-foot mural of Marlon Brando in motorcycle attire on the Roslyn Theater, which was modeled after the “The Wild One’” movie poster that inspired a series of Andy Warhol paintings.

As his focus shifted in the 1990s, O’Connor once described his new artistic style as ‘‘surreal neoclassic cubist impressionistic abstract representational expressionism.’’ Even the definition seems somewhat O’Connor-esque and somewhat non-definitive other than he used light reactive media with holographic vinyl as the catalyst being.

“I talked to him a few days ago about photographing all of the artwork that’s up at the Gard (Vintners). It’s so sad because he was such an amazing guy,” said photographer Rob Fraser, who also plays drums in Chuck Boom. “He did reflective media, anything shiny.

“He came to everything (Chuck Boom) ever played. He was a big influence. He was very helpful to young artists. He had an apartment above the Palace and had quite a bit of his work up there that I photographed. He’s going to be missed.”

EVERY PIECE HAD A STORY

His work is a big part of the September First Friday Art Walk at the Gard Vintners. The Pearl Street establishment has O’Connor’s work throughout, taking on that vibrancy and sparkle he was best known for.

“He was very enthusiastic about his art and we’re happy to showcase it here,” Gard Vintners manager Karen Bach said. “He was very outgoing and liked to tell the story behind each piece of work.

“He sat with the woman that is purchasing that piece up by the bar for two hours, telling her the story behind what she was buying. Every piece has a story and he was happy to tell you about it.”

Gallery owner Mollie Edson used to give out keys to artists so they could be able to come to the 420 Building afterhours. She said there was several occasions she would come in and find O’Connor sitting in a chair, just looking at his work.

“He was telling me how he went to Seattle in the 1980s and said he was struck by how gray and sad everything seemed. He thought that art should be uplifting,” Edson said. “He wanted something different than just blowing glass, something with dimension that when you walk around it it changed color and have it change every time you look at it.

“That’s about the time Dick Elliot came here and slid some holographic vinyl under his door, and said ‘You might try working with this.’ Don said that was when everything just aligned for him. He got on that bandwagon and never left it.”

Local artist and musician Billy Maguire is one of those guys who came to Ellensburg to go to Central Washington University and never left. He loves O’Connor’s style and of course is saddened by his passing.

“He was a prolific artist. He forged his own art style. He could have invented the medium,” Maguire said. “I have one of his pieces. It’s a nude figure, but you really can’t tell it’s a nude because it’s abstract.

“He didn’t do that much recognizable art or imagery. He did more geometric design. He was just a good guy that loved music and loved to dance.”

He loved to dance, to create, to generate conversation, and he did it dancing to the beat of his own drum.

Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missed.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

