One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Marc McPherson’s inability to throw stuff away has led to a creative outlet that has landed his work in the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
The Central Washington University (CWU) Police and Public Safety officer is a welder-slash-sculptor that turns ordinary nuts and bolts and even spark plugs into a thing of beauty. Small parts with interesting shapes, usable bolts and fasteners suddenly find themselves reshaped into dogs, turtles, dragon flies and even scorpions.
“I’ve always had an interest in working on cars. I’ve done a couple of restorations, tinkering with the old cars. I’ve never thrown any good parts away,” said McPherson, who was named the CWU Employee of the Month in July. “Most of the parts have come from old Fords or tools I’ve broken along the way.
“For example, the dogs’ heads are both brake shoe pivot bolts from the front end of 1952 Ford F1 truck. One body is a broke 13/16 impact socket, the other is a connecting rod pin from a big block Ford engine. The legs are exhaust bolts.”
Trash or treasure? It’s all a matter of perspective. But his work is currently on display in the main entryway at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. The miniature sculptors caught the eye of gallery curator Matthew Lennon and art patron Debbie Hulbert, who sponsors the New Artist Wall.
“Marc’s work is unique and a great example of Western art and what’s possible,” Lennon said. “My goal is to find the best of what we have in the region. I’m discovering people that are not all that well known, people that are interpreting the West in unique ways.”
McPherson’s work is unique in that it is not life-size, but miniature that it would be perfect for a table top or desk. The dragonfly is a multi-faceted blend of assorted bits and pieces found in his garage, he said.
“The dragonfly is an old spark plug that I had in a ’68 Fastback Mustang. That’s one of the spark plugs I kept after a tune-up one time,” McPherson said. “The wrenches on it were from a road trip a buddy and I took to California 20 years ago.
“I bought this cheap, basic tool kit for the trip, and these were the wrenches that were in that kit. With the scorpion, it was another sparkplug from the Mustang and a whole bunch of screwdriver bits. I was never able to throw away those bits, so it’s nice to be able to use them for something.”
The art of working with a torch to shape every day, garage items into a thing of beauty is on showcase at one of the most prominent galleries in the Pacific Northwest.