Thorp artist Justin Gibbens once described his work, “Once I get the lines down, then it becomes a glorified paint-by-numbers and I just fill in the detail.”
He and Will Bow have the biggest paint-by-numbers project in town with a 130-foot by 70-foot canvas on top of the Elks Building that’s letting them break out the broad strokes.
Gibbens and Bow were commissioned by the Hotel Windrow, Iron Horse Brewery and Gallery One Visual Arts Center to add a little color and local art to the horizon for patrons of the Hotel Windrow’s Top of the Burg while they enjoy the rooftop dining.
“We wanted to take advantage of all of the artistic talent that’s in this area on the projects that we possibly could, whether it be the paintings in the rooms and halls or the mural at the top of the mezzanine or sculpture on the outside wall,” Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend said.
“We put out a call for artists through Gallery One and worked with Rusty Osborn at Premier Paint and Flooring to see what type of paint would best suit the project. I think it’s going to turn out great.”
The purpose, Townsend said, was to take away the glare and blandness from the current all-white surface with a little Ellensburg creative talent. He has called the Hotel Windrow the community’s hotel from the very beginning, working through a partnership with Gallery One Visual Arts Center. The local artistic talent on display includes 198 pieces of artwork in the 59 rooms, corridors, meeting rooms and the public areas.
The two-story digital mural in the lobby created by Justin Colt Beckman pays homage to the valley’s history. The metal sculpture on the north-facing exterior wall was envisioned and created by blacksmith Maria Cristalli. Now the rooftop mural will turn loose the creative talents of Gibbens and Bow on one of the biggest canvases in town.
It’s not exactly pen and ink on an 8x10 page, but Gibbens said they are up for the creative challenge.
“Will and I have worked on some things together in the past, but this is definitely the biggest canvas to date,” Gibbens said with a laugh. “We’re not going to get into too fine of detail. We’ll use big patches of color so it looks like the crop land you see from an aerial perspective.
“I would say it’s a skyline, abstract, crop land seen from above with full colors and some branding inserted into this design.”
It is physical work that started this week. It takes a little more thought, so they don’t literally paint themselves into a corner. It’s outside, so they’ve been dealing with the Ellensburg wind, hot sun on a glaring surface and of course the broad stroke approach to shaping the work. But to be able to shape and create on one bigger-than-life canvas is actually kind of cool, Gibbens said.
“The monumental scale is liberating. I do most of my work by myself in the studio. It’s a private moment thing,” he said. “So, this is the polar opposite of that. It has the elements, of course, but I like being outside. Will and I have had several conversations about how we just enjoy each other’s company.
“There’s the physicality of it, being outside and being able to step back at the end of the day and see what you accomplished. I used to paint houses for a living and on some levels, you get the same experience.”
The mural will include the brand logos of Iron Horse Brewery, Gallery One Visual Arts Center and The Hotel Windrow, supporting the businesses which commissioned the project. But in reality, it’s just a good business move to support the local art community during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting gallery shows and the art community.
“Were happy to work on this project with Iron Horse and the Windrow. Justin and Will are the perfect pair to capture the Windrow optimism and the brewery’s humor,” Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said. “I look forward to having a beer and looking over the rooftop at the Top of the Burg and seeing this work.
“It’s also a nice way for local businesses to support the local artists and the art community.”