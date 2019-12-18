The holidays are always better with a few toys under the tree for the children.
A local baseball team has been working for years to make that dream come true for local kids. The Ellensburg Blues hosts an annual toy drive held outside Bi Mart, with the toys going to the Christmas basket program.
Blues Club President Matt Polacek said the club has been active in charitable causes for over a decade, beginning with a Relay for Life team benefiting the American Cancer Society. After that team dissolved, he said the idea came up to do a toy drive. It has now been going for about 10 years. Polacek said the team also raises money at the event for the Million Penny Drive, something they’ve done since the very beginning.
“We raise quite a bit of cash for them,” he said.
This year’s turnout was strong, with not only the toys flowing in but also pennies in the bucket. Polacek said the club raised over $1,300 for the drive, a new record for them.
“That’s probably the highest we’ve ever collected cash-wise,” he said.
Polacek said the event has had a strong following over the years, and that the team generally is able to fill a pickup truck full of toys to bring over to the Christmas basket program each year. As the club has grown, the number of volunteers have as well, with around seven teams putting in time at the drive this year. Anywhere between three and 11 kids worked each time slot during the drive.
“Our goal is to have the kids actually run it,” he said. “They talk to customers when they walk through the door. It’s important in our view to have the kids give back to the community.”
Polacek said the team tries to time the event as close as possible to the time where people are organizing the Christmas baskets. He said the toys people donate span the range of what’s sold within Bi Mart.
“Pretty much anything you can think of,” he said. “Basketballs and soccer balls, all the way down to books and board games.”
The event is the main charitable drive for the team during the year. In the past, Polacek said the team also hosted a program called Blues Buddies, where they would host handicapped children out to the baseball field and have them participate in their games.
“We really want to get that started up again,” he said. “It’s just going to take some organization.”
Polacek said it makes him smile that the vast majority of people who walk through the door at Bi Mart end up donating a toy for the drive.
“We have some people that pull up with their cars and they’ve been saving toys all year for it,” he said. “Over the years, I think people are more aware of it. It’s pretty amazing, and I think kids being kids, they start to realize they’re helping other kids that don’t have what they have. It’s important for us as a club and for them to realize that.”