Jerrols

Office supplies for sale at Jerrol’s Wednesday in Ellensburg. Jerrol’s along with seven other businesses will be donating 10 percent of their profits earned this past Tuesday to the Teachers Appreciation Fund.

 Jacob Ford / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg business and their customers pitched in together Tuesday to raise money for school teachers. Eight Ellensburg businesses are donating 10 percent of their profits earned during the annual “Teachers Appreciation Day.”

The fund is distributed by Jerrol’s and was created six years ago by D&M Coffee. The funds distributed to teachers can only be spent at Jerrol’s. Owner Rolf Williams said this is simply to limit the paperwork needed for the fund. Jerrol’s will also be offering a 15% discount to the total items purchased by teachers.

“It was started by Mark Holloway at D&M Coffee and Cornerstone Pie. He came to me with this idea and it sounded great, what a perfect fit for us. So we kind of brainstormed together to figure out what would have the biggest impact in our community, and we came up with this idea of donating a certain percent of a certain days business to a fund. Then disperse the fund to teachers.”

Last year, the fund raised $1,500. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Williams reported this year’s effort had raised $3,000, and he was still waiting for other businesses to report their earnings. He said he expects to reach $5,000.

The eight businesses involved in the fundraiser are Jerrol’s, D&M Coffee, Cornerstone Pie, Mountain High Sports, The ReCYCLE Shop, The Mule, Basalt at Hotel Windrow and the Ellensburg Pet Center.

These businesses took 10% of a certain day’s earnings to a common fund. The fund will be dispersed to local teachers, each teacher receiving $25. The teachers who receive the fund will be “first come first serve.”

Teachers interested in receiving the fund should text the word “teacher” to 1-800-858-2427. Williams doesn’t know when teachers can start signing up for the fund, but more information will be sent out through text to any teachers signed up.

For previous years, Jerrol’s had a shopping day for teachers to use the money raised and take advantage of the discount. However, because of coronavirus concerns, Williams said they don’t want a few hundred teachers lined up outside the store. So, teachers can reserve items online before the shopping day, and pick it up in person. The current shopping day is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sept. 29.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.