Ellensburg business and their customers pitched in together Tuesday to raise money for school teachers. Eight Ellensburg businesses are donating 10 percent of their profits earned during the annual “Teachers Appreciation Day.”
The fund is distributed by Jerrol’s and was created six years ago by D&M Coffee. The funds distributed to teachers can only be spent at Jerrol’s. Owner Rolf Williams said this is simply to limit the paperwork needed for the fund. Jerrol’s will also be offering a 15% discount to the total items purchased by teachers.
“It was started by Mark Holloway at D&M Coffee and Cornerstone Pie. He came to me with this idea and it sounded great, what a perfect fit for us. So we kind of brainstormed together to figure out what would have the biggest impact in our community, and we came up with this idea of donating a certain percent of a certain days business to a fund. Then disperse the fund to teachers.”
Last year, the fund raised $1,500. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Williams reported this year’s effort had raised $3,000, and he was still waiting for other businesses to report their earnings. He said he expects to reach $5,000.
The eight businesses involved in the fundraiser are Jerrol’s, D&M Coffee, Cornerstone Pie, Mountain High Sports, The ReCYCLE Shop, The Mule, Basalt at Hotel Windrow and the Ellensburg Pet Center.
These businesses took 10% of a certain day’s earnings to a common fund. The fund will be dispersed to local teachers, each teacher receiving $25. The teachers who receive the fund will be “first come first serve.”
Teachers interested in receiving the fund should text the word “teacher” to 1-800-858-2427. Williams doesn’t know when teachers can start signing up for the fund, but more information will be sent out through text to any teachers signed up.
For previous years, Jerrol’s had a shopping day for teachers to use the money raised and take advantage of the discount. However, because of coronavirus concerns, Williams said they don’t want a few hundred teachers lined up outside the store. So, teachers can reserve items online before the shopping day, and pick it up in person. The current shopping day is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sept. 29.