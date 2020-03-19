If you were to walk through local grocery outlets or pharmacies, it might seem like business as usual, maybe even a little more crowded. But the local business climate is anything but normal since Gov. Jay Inslee’s containment measures were implemented as an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
There have been 944 patients in Washington state with confirmed coronavirus cases, and 53 deaths since the outbreak. Life in America has changed dramatically, but the Ellensburg business community is doing its best to weather the storm and provide for its customers.
CLOSURES, LAYOFFS
Anytime Fitness at 2305 W. Dolarway has shut down from March 16-31 as per the governor’s request. Management is communicating through its Facebook page and supplying information to its clients through email messaging. Long established businesses like Jerrol’s at 111 E. University Way have made several layoffs and asking staff to use a sanitary wipe of every surface touched in 45-minute intervals.
“There is no worse day for a store owner than when you have to lay off staff,” Jerrol’s owner Rolf Williams said. “We’re going to be fine. I want the public to know that we are taking this very seriously, but we need to remain calm about this. It is not business as usual, but we are taking measures to keep our customer’s safe.”
MOVING FORWARD
The Winegar’s, 1013 E. University Way has closed its dining area, as have the other restaurants in the city. But it continues to serve through its drive-thru window. Places like Creative Kids Learning Center at 102 N. Ruby St. are in dire straits as a result of new regulations saying not to have more than 10 people in any one place. Still, daycare is critical to some households trying to juggle changing work schedules.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do. We might have to close down until March 30,” said owner Mechelle Moran, whose clientele has decreased 50 percent. “New regulations are saying we can’t combine classrooms, so we have to spread out the kids and staff. I’ve cut my employees from 17 to six. Normally I have as many as 96 kids and today we have 48. I’m not sure if I can stay open.”
WALK-IN TRAFFIC
Brick Road Books at 305 N. Main St. relies on walk-in traffic, and of course customers handle books off the shelf to determine if they intend to purchase, Co-owner Daniel Williams is doing the best he can, he says, as American business owners hunker down with the rest of the country to try and move forward during turbulent times.
“Yesterday seemed more like business as usual with the book of the month club, but I do rely on a lot of walk-in traffic as part of my business,” Williams said. “Every day is different in terms of customer traffic. But I am trying to sanitize surfaces and ask customers not to bunch up in any one place while they’re in the store. I’ve been using a sanitizer to wipe surfaces as much as possible, but people still take books off the shelf to look at them. And, to wipe them with the sanitizer would damage them.”
TRAFFIC DOWN
The Copy Shop at 724 E. University Way caters to Central Washington University business as well as others. Store employee Josiah Torres said the walk-in business has dropped off 25-30 percent, but people are still coming in for their copying needs.
“We’re still seeing people come in, but just not in the numbers we’re used to,” Torres said. “People are still willing to come in for a person-to-person business.”
It is a good idea for the local community to continue to reach out to businesses through their Facebook or online business site for additional information.
Anytime Fitness, Jerrol’s is asking its customers to continue to access the business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/anytimefitnessellensburgwa.
Williams has also established a site Covid-19.Jerrols.com, which can also be accessed through https://store.jerrols.com.